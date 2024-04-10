Thierry Henry discusses the major flaw in Erling Haaland's game as Manchester City man draws a blank in 3-3 draw against Real Madrid

Legendary striker Thierry Henry spoke about Erling Haaland after Manchester City's 3-3 draw against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on April 9.

The Cityzens played out a thrilling draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of their quarter-final clash on Tuesday. Haaland, however, failed to create much impact in the game, having just one attempt on goal. He had 20 touches, completed 6/9 passes, won 5/10 duels, and lost possession seven times.

After the game, Henry analysed Haaland's performance and pointed out a major flaw in his game regarding creating distance between himself and a defender. Henry said on CBS Sports (via Goal):

"I always say that I've seen strikers not scoring but playing really well for the team away from home and doing exactly what you need to for your team away from home, or even at home. But more often than not you judge a striker for his goals - fair enough, we already know that. People can get better and I believe in that."

Speaking particularly about the Manchester City striker's inability to create distance from the defender, Henry said:

"But there is one thing that he doesn't do ever so well, and he's always shoulder to shoulder with the defender, so you can go like this, and get your foot around.

"But if you are like this [square on, hand on defender's shoulder] there is no way you can get that ball now. I've created a distance, you can't get the ball. Even at three-quarters, you can protect the ball. Afterwards, it's all about your quality, but you can't let the defender get their leg around you, or get an arm around you, you have to grab it first then dictate."

Haaland has scored 30 goals and provided six assists in 36 games across competitions for Manchester City this season.

Manchester City hold Real Madrid to a thrilling draw in UCL quarter-finals first leg

The big clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu saw some worldies as the two sides went at each other. City had the perfect start as Bernardo Silva scored directly from a freekick in the second minute, catching Andriy Lunin out.

Los Blancos, however, got the equaliser in the 12th minute as Ruben Dias' deflection led to Eduardo Camavinga scoring. Rodrygo Goes then made it 2-1 for Real Madrid two minutes after a brilliant run from his own half.

Manchester City, though, restored parity in the 66th minute via a sensational strike from Phil Foden from just outside the box. Josko Gvardiol then unleashed a screamer from his weaker right foot in the 71st minute. Real Madrid ended the scoring on the night with another incredible goal as Federico Valverde scored a volley in the 79th minute.

The second leg at the Etihad Stadium will take place on Wednesday, April 17.

