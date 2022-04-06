Thierry Henry predicts the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League winner

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has laid out his predictions for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, including the winner on CBS Sports.

The race for the big ol' ears is heating up with the first leg of the quarter-final match ups taking place this week.

Manchester City overcame Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Etihad on Tuesday whereas Liverpool made lightwork of Benfica with a 3-1 win.

Defending champions Chelsea will battle it out against Real Madrid while Villarreal and Bayern Munich lock horns in El Madrigal both on Wednesday.

Alongside former Liverpool captain Jamie Carraghar and Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel, Henry gave his predictions for each Champions League tie.

The Frenchman is betting on Los Blancos to see off the Blues this year, having lost 3-1 to Thomas Tuchel's side on aggregate in the semi-finals last year. He then tipped City to beat Atletico and Bayern to beat Villarreal, while picking Liverpool over Benfica.

As the paths for the last-four have already been drawn, Henry also predicted how the next round will play out too.

That's all she wrote in the Champions League 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄:Benfica 1-3 Liverpool 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City 1-0 Atletico MadridThat's all she wrote in the Champions League #UCL ⏰ 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄:🇵🇹 Benfica 1-3 Liverpool 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City 1-0 Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸That's all she wrote in the Champions League #UCL 🔥 https://t.co/g6W4e4hOUF

Based on his choices, Real Madrid will play City with Pep Guardiola's side edging out the Spanish giants to reach their second consecutive finals.

Henry predicts Liverpool will overcome Bayern in the other semis, in a repeat of their last-16 Champions League clash in 2019.

Henry predicts an English team to win Champions League again

The 44-year-old is prophesying an all-English final in the competition for another year after Chelsea beat City in the 2021 showpiece. But could a redemption be on the cards? The former World Cup winner certainly thinks so, as he's putting his money on City to beat Liverpool in Paris.

The Sky Blues have been in terrific form once again this season with many even anticipating them to go all the way.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have also cruised their way here, competing on all three fronts as they aim for an unprecedented quadruple.

Carragher is backing his old club to go all the way but Schmeichel expects Bayern to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League finals.

