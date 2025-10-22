Thierry Henry's 3 favorites to win UCL revealed after Arsenal's 4-0 win against Atletico Madrid

French legend Thierry Henry has named Arsenal among his favorites for the UEFA Champions League this season. He has backed Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain as the other teams that could win the trophy this season.

Speaking on CBS Sports after the Gunners' 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid, Henry named his former side as one of the clear favorites for the title this season. He believes Mikel Arteta has found the balance to challenge for silverware, while Bayern Munich and defending champions PSG are also in the running.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was also in the studio and backed Henry's claim. He believes that the Gunners are among the five teams who could go all the way after doing well defensively and said (via Metro):

"Right now I think Arsenal and Bayern are the two most impressive teams I’ve seen when you look at their performances domestically and what they’re doing in the Champions League. I’ve said before on this show that I’ve never had Arsenal down as a Champions League club. I know that might sound obvious because they’ve never won it before but I’ve always thought there’s something about them that doesn’t connect, they’ve never really gone close."

"I do look at this team now and see how strong they are defensively. My Liverpool team that won the Champions League were not a great team attacking-wise but we were strong defensively. So, yeah, I see Arsenal as one of the four or five teams that can win this competition."

The Gunners are third in the UEFA Champions League table, level on points with leaders PSG and Inter Milan.

Mikel Arteta not interested in favorites tag on Arsenal

Arsenal are also deemed the favorites for the Premier League title this season, but manager Mikel Arteta is not interested in the tag. He wants to focus on the matches and take it game-by-game and said:

"The only thing I embrace is when I see the team, the energy, the temperature, the commitment and quality that they can deliver. That gives me the conviction that we can go all the way. But that's just a feeling, then the next day you have to prove it and you can't be busy thinking about those topics."

"There obviously is a lot of narrative after [Liverpool lost to Manchester United]. Every game in this league in must-win. We are very appreciative of that, so we don't get carried away with anything."

The Gunners are on top of the Premier League, four points ahead of defending champions Liverpool, who have lost their last three games in the league.

