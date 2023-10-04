Thierry Henry urges 3 Arsenal stars to step up in the possible absence of Bukayo Saka in PL fixture against Manchester City

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry has named three players who need to perform in Bukayo Saka's potential absence in their Premier League encounter against Manchester City on October 8.

The Frenchman insists Kai Havertz, Eddie Nketiah, and Leandro Trossard to step up in the England international's absence.

Saka picked up a hamstring injury in his side's 2-1 loss to Ligue 1 outfit Lens in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 3.

The Gunners are set to lock horns with title race rivals Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday. Saka could miss the encounter, with manager Mikel Arteta unsure of whether he will play this weekend.

Regarding Saka's injury, Henry said on CBS Sports (as quoted by HITC):

“Again, it’s going to be the job of Eddie Nketiah, the job of a Trossard, the job of a Kai Havertz, that came, to show that he can make sure we don’t think about Bukayo, if he’s not playing at the weekend, so that’s another thing."

Saka had been in exceptional form this season prior to his injury. The England international has scored four goals and provided two assists in seven Premier League encounters for Arsenal.

The English winger has also found success in Europe this campaign, scoring one goal and providing two assists in two Champions League encounters.

Meanwhile, Havertz has had a tough start to life at the Emirates since his £65 million move from Chelsea this summer, scoring just once in 11 games. Nketiah has recorded two goals while Trossard has racked up three goals and one assist this season.

"Our own problems" - Arsenal summer signing highlights what was 'lacking' in loss against Lens

Arsenal star Declan Rice has claimed that the Gunners weren't clinical enough in the final third during their loss against Lens.

Gabriel Jesus did get on the scoresheet for the North London outfit in the 14th minute, putting them in the lead. However, Lens were able to overcome the deficit and secure all three points thanks to goals from Adrien Thomasson (25') and Elye Wahi (69').

Rice believes his team's performance was great, despite the loss, while admitting that Arsenal did miss some great chances. The England international told TNT Sports (as quoted by The Mirror):

"We missed some big chances. It's a great finish for their first goal and the second one we created with our own problems. I thought we totally dominated the match but they are not an easy opponent. We had to be on it but it was just that final bit that was lacking. Credit to them. They defended very well and some of their centre-backs had some amazing performances."

Arsenal secured Rice's services from Chelsea this summer for a club-record fee of £105 million. The former West Ham United skipper has so far recorded one goal in seven Premier League appearances.