"Things I find on my phone" - Fede Valverde's girlfriend Mina Bonino shows how Real Madrid star spammed her phone

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde never fails to entertain us on the pitch and he certainly doesn't fail to entertain his family as well. His girlfriend, Mina Bonino recently shared an Instagram story which had Valverde spamming her gallery with goofy pictures.

As she scrolled through her gallery to find multiple pictures of Valverde in several silly expressions, Bonino wrote in her story's caption (via Madrid Universal):

"Things I find on my phone"

The couple announced their relationship in 2019 and have only been going strong ever since. They have two sons, Benicio, 3 and Bautista was born in June this year. Unfortunately, Bonino suffered a miscarriage scare five months into the pregnancy, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

Mina Bonino and Fede Valverde are one of the most up-and-coming high-profile couples in the football world. Bonino always shares such funny moments from her personal life with Valverde and her son.

As per MARCA, Bonino has been working as a media professional since a young age and is a well-known figure in Argentina. She has interviewed several personalities till date and currently works as a journalist covering Real Madrid. She is also a staunch fan of the Argentinian outfit River Plate.

Are Real Madrid selling Fede Valverde?

While many fans think Fede Valverde's position in Real Madrid is ironclad for the next decade, El Nacional begs to differ. According to the report, Liverpool offered €60m (£51m) offer for El Halcon.

Jurgen Klopp is currently looking to solidify his midfield after the departure of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain. The report also claims that it is not the first time Liverpool has tried to sign the Uruguayan midfielder.

In July, El Nacional (via Football 365) stated that Chelsea was also interested in signing Valverde and prepared to offer €130m (£112m) for him. The report also added that Chelsea wanted to quintuple Valverde’s salary and make him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Saudi Arabian teams, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli both offered €100m (£85m) but despite the interest from multiple clubs, Real Madrid is not looking to sell the star of their midfield. He is regarded as one of the most important long-term players for the team and touted to become the next captain of Los Blancos.

The 25-year-old joined Real Madrid from Uruguayan outfit Penarol for €5 million in 2016 and has since made 205 appearances across competitions for the club. He has scored 18 goals, given 15 assists and has won nine trophies.