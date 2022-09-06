"Things we love to see," "Imagine Pep starting Haaland and someone is crying" - Chelsea fans excited as Thomas Tuchel names star in starting line up against Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea have named new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their starting lineup to face Dinamo Zagreb when they play against the Croatian outfit on Tuesday. The Blues notably signed the forward from Barcelona on the last day of the transfer window, and the Stamford Bridge faithful are excited about his debut.

The Blues' supporters took to Twitter to share their excitement and joy about Aubameyang's inclusion in the starting 11. It will be a reunion between manager Thomas Tuchel and the striker, who the German tactician managed during his spell at Borussia Dortmund.

The fans are highly expectant from the Gabon international, and here is a selection of their tweets:

Things we love to see Aubameyang leading the line...

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes his Chelsea debut. Champions League starts: Chelsea: 1 Arsenal: 0

Aubameyang starting for Chelsea. I assume his comeback has been rapidly sped up by the face mask?

Aubameyang starts and someone is busy crying about Broja not starting lol these people Imagine Pep starting Halaand and someone is crying why he didn't start Delap

Following his short stint with Barcelona after Arsenal let him go on a free transfer in January, Aubameyang has returned to England to play at Stamford Bridge. His impressive showing in La Liga saw the 33-year-old forward score 11 goals in 18 league games for the Blaugrana, a feat Chelsea fans will expect him to replicate.

Chelsea will look to secure a strong Champions League run after subpar start in Premier League

The Blues have had an unimpressive start to the season, with just three wins from their first six games in the Premier League. They are currently seated in the sixth place.

Three red cards in their last five games, including one for manager Tuchel, are proof that the side has struggled with discipline this season. However, they now have the opportunity to face a different type of opposition in a different competition.

This is notably the first time that Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea will meet in Europe, and the Blues are widely expected to see off their Croatian counterparts. Prepared to provide an entertaining display at the Stadion Maksimir in a few minutes, Tuchel's men will hope to begin their Champions League affair with intent.

The Blues notably won the coveted continental trophy under Tuchel's guidance two years ago. Last time out, they were beaten in the knockout stages by eventual winners Real Madrid. This time, they will look to leave the group stages on a high and potentially make it into the final stages of the competition.

