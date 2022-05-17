"Think of the vital goals he got" - Jamie Carragher snubs Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and names Manchester City star as his best player of the season

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has picked Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne as his best player of the season ahead of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Salah has registered 22 goals and 14 assists in the Premier League this season. However, Carragher pointed out that the majority of Salah's goals have come outside the big matches. In comparison, the former Reds defender said that De Bruyne has delivered the goods on several big occasions.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher said:

"Salah was no doubt the best player in the first half of the season but De Bruyne was in the second half. You just think of the vital goals he got. Up against Atletico Madrid, United, and Liverpool."

The 44-year-old added that De Bruyne is in line to become one of the all-time greats in the English league:

"For me, I think he is the best player in the league. I love Kevin De Bruyne. Take Liverpool out of the equation, if I want to watch someone, I watch Kevin De Bruyne. I think he is going to be one of the all-time greats in the Premier League."

Manchester City and Liverpool locked in yet another Premier League title race

The Premier League began with Chelsea taking a quick lead at the top in the early months of the season. However, the Blues have lost pace since, with Manchester City taking over as the league leaders.

Pep Guardiola's team has been brilliant and even stretched its lead to 10 points at one point in the season.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, meanwhile, made a fantastic recovery after a slow start. They have been phenomenal in the league in 2022 and have significantly reduced the lead at the top. The Reds are currently four points behind Manchester City, with a game in hand on Guardiola's men.

If Liverpool win their game on 17 May against Southampton, they will be one point behind City ahead of the final gameweek. The title race could go down to the wire once again, as it has on numerous occasions this season.

