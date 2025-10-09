"This is absolute BS", "This is too much" - Indian fans react as ticket prices for Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour revealed

Football fans in India were left shocked after seeing the ticket prices for Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour in the country. The legendary Argentine is scheduled to visit the country for a three-day tour from December 13 to 15, 2025.

On October 9, general sales were opened for all users at 2 PM IST. However, those holding an HSBC Credit Card could purchase tickets starting October 8 12 PM IST. Tour prices for Delhi and Kolkata were comparatively lower than those in Mumbai, where they ranged from INR 7,000 to 80,000 without tax charges.

Meanwhile, starting prices in Delhi and Kolkata began with 3.5K, with the highest tiers going up to 14 K. Lionel Messi will also visit Ahmedabad as the fourth city in his GOAT Tour, but no public events will be hosted. Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai are set to include fan events.

Fans took to X to react to the ticket prices for the Lionel Messi GOAT Tour, with many being disappointed with it being expensive. One X user wrote:

"7.3k being the starting price for GOAT tour is too much man. I wanted to be there to watch messi. But it's all a dream now."

Multiple fans agreed and shared similar thoughts about the prices:

Anish Jaiswal @AnishJa97361881 this is absolute BS from @district_india for #messiinindia #messigoattour as it is the prices are high and upon that they are charging booking fee for what? plundering the public in the name &amp; love for Messi. #messi #goatindiatour #districtapp #messigoattour

Pranay Singh @thepranaysingh Inflation is real 📈 2021- I just paid 12k for a front row ticket for my lifelong dream to witness Messi live in UCL game (also got to watch him score). 2025- 7k to catch a glimpse of Messi in my city.

How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read @HowHumans #MessiGoatTour Messi Tour Pricing strategy seems to be very Messy , what say?

Fans continued to share their thoughts:

How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read @HowHumans Messi GOAT Tour Pricing strategy seems to be wrong, seats will be empty for sure

Brishti @DeadOverHeels_ Did y’all expect tickets to see Messi for 500 rs or something? It’s the greatest footballer to grace this planet. These same people pay 10K for black tickets of Coldplay and Travis Scott but complaining about a 3.5K starting price lmfao

Tickets for Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour in India is available exclusively on the District by Zomato app for Kolkata (December 13), Mumbai (December 14), and Delhi (December 15). The tour will include multiple fan events and public performances, per reports.

Details of Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour in India revealed

Messi - Source: Getty

On October 2, Lionel Messi took to Instagram to officially confirm his visit to India after 11 years. The Argentine superstar last visited the country in 2011 to represent Argentina in a friendly against Venezuela. The match took place in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium, where he is set to return during his visit this year.

Speaking about the details of the tour, Messi revealed that multiple fan events, concerts, and charity drives will take place. He wrote:

"I’m truly excited to be visiting such a beautiful country as India this December. It will be a pleasure to attend concerts, youth football clinics, a paddle cup and launch charitable initiatives during events at iconic stadiums in Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and maybe one more city…these tickets will be available exclusively on the District app. It will also be an honour to be able to interact and meet with India’s biggest stars and top dignitaries."

In Kolkata, Lionel Messi is reportedly set to unveil a statue of himself, participate in a penalty shootout, and play football with other celebrities. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to be present at the event.

The Mumbai visit will see the Argentine interact with the likes of cricket legend Virat Kohli and Indian cinema superstar Shah Rukh Khan, among other public figures. Messi is also reportedly set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Delhi, with concerts and fan events being a part of each city visit.

