"This was already known since this summer" - Napoli president confirms Chelsea target Victor Osimhen will leave the club

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that star striker Victor Osimhen will leave their club this summer. The Nigerian forward has been linked with several top clubs across Europe over the last few windows.

Oshimen penned a new deal at Naples last month, which raised questions about his future. Some sources suggested that this new deal included a release clause of £112 million.

De Laurentiis has now confirmed that the player will leave the club this summer, despite having two more years left on his deal. The Napoli president said (as reported by Standard):

"This was already known since this summer, our negotiations [over the new contract] were friendly, otherwise it would not have been so long. We knew he would go to Real Madrid, PSG or a top English club.”

English clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea have been linked with the player. Interest in Osimhen has increased in the last couple of years, with the player registering 31 goals and five assists in 39 games last season.

Chelsea target Osimhen spoke about his future outside Napoli earlier this week

Chelsea are reportedly chasing a new number nine, who can bang in the goals on a regular basis at the club. Star forward Christopher Nkunku is reportedly expected to play as a second striker next to a traditional number nine.

In accordance with these rumors, Chelsea fans would have been delighted by Osimhen's recent interview. He told CBS Sports (via Standard):

“I have already made my decision on the next step to do at the end of the season. I already made up my mind. I already have my plan, I know what I want to do, the next step I want to take."

Osimhen added:

"I think 60% of the people mention the rumours about me linked with the Premier League. The Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world. I want to finish the season with Napoli strong then come up with the decision I've already made."

Osimhen has netted eight goals and registered three assists in 18 games this season, with defending champions Napoli currently ninth in the Serie A table.