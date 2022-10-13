"This was always an issue" - Gabriel Martinelli told he must improve in two areas amid contract talks at Arsenal

Former Arsenal centre-back Mikael Silvestre has told Gabriel Martinelli that his decision-making in the final third and his physical fitness are two areas where he can keep improving.

The Brazilian has made the left flank of Arsenal's attack his own this season. Emile Smith Rowe's injury - which is expected to last until at least the turn of the year - has made him a regular fixture in manager Mikel Arteta's line-up.

Martinelli has scored four goals and laid out two assists for his teammates in nine league games this campaign. His most recent and notable contribution came in the 3-1 league win against Liverpool at the Emirates on October 9.

Martinelli scored once and assisted another goal as the Gunners rocketed back to the top of the table with 24 points from nine games. Silvestre believes that Martinelli is gradually improving on two key weaknesses in his game this season.

He told bettingexpert (h/t Football.London):

"He is 21, so it was about gaining experience and becoming a bit more mature in his decision-making. The way he is reading the game, I would say it is much better."

The second area, according to Silvestre, is Martinelli's injury record. Since December 2019, the winger has missed 36 games for the Gunners due to fitness issues.

Silvestre continued:

"Also, I believe he is fitter, and he is getting a run of games. But in the past, this was always an issue because he would get injured. Now I have my fingers crossed for him that he will continue."

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are in direct negotiations with Martinelli to renew his contract. His current deal expires in the summer of 2024 but the Gunners apparently have an option to extend it by two years.

Chelsea backed to sign Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal

Former Liverpool and Chelsea right-back Glen Johnson addressed the Blues' alleged interest in Martinelli.

The west London outfit are apparently monitoring the player's contract situation at Arsenal. According to Johnson, the closer it gets to his contract's expiry date, the better chance the Blues have of signing him.

He told Bettingodds.com (h/t Metro):

"He’s a very exciting young player, so I can definitely believe that Chelsea are interested. The closer he gets towards the end of his contract, then there’s a chance they could sign him."

Willian was the last star-studded name to move between the two London clubs. The Brazilian winger joined the Gunners in the summer of 2020 after seeing out his contract at Stamford Bridge.

