"This is Anfield" - Pep Guardiola offers sarcastic response when asked about Manchester City's disallowed goal against Liverpool

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes the referee's decision to disallow Phil Foden's goal against Liverpool was influenced by the Anfield crowd.

The Cityzens thought they had taken the lead in a crucial Premier League clash when Phil Foden fired home.

However, VAR advised referee Anthony Taylor to review the incident between Erling Haaland and Fabinho, which the official judged to be a foul by the Norwegian.

Taylor disallowed the strike, before Mohamed Salah scored a superb winner in the 76th minute to condemn Manchester City to their first league defeat of the campaign.

Guardiola was clearly furious with the decision, especially considering the officials allowed the game to flow with very few fouls given.

According to James Robson, Guardiola was asked after the controversial clash why he felt his team's goal had been disallowed, to which he replied:

"This is Anfield."

Later in the encounter, Jurgen Klopp was sent off for dissent after Bernardo Silva's foul on Salah wasn't spotted by the referee. Liverpool's win keeps Manchester City in second place in the table, four points behind leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool came into the game in the bottom half of the table, having won just two of their first eight Premier League encounters. But Guardiola was well aware of the threat that his side faced during the pulsating clash.

The Spanish boss told BBC Sport after the game:

"We did everything, we played really well and created chances. Most of the time we were really good but we made a mistake. They were so clinical and so good."

On the disallowed goal, Guardiola further added after the defeat at Liverpool:

"This is Anfield, in the Champions League three or four years ago, and we come here most of the time it happens. We have to make a perfect game and we didn't, we made a mistake, hopefully in the future we can learn but teams like this, [competing] in the Champions League, it is so tight and they punish you."

He continued:

"The referee says play on, play on, play on, how many thousand million fouls he has almost given? But the goal was not given. That is the question, so when the referee decides to speak to the mangers, to Jurgen Klopp, to my assistant coach and say 'I am going to be clear, it happens all the time in that way,' then you cannot disallow the goal. But if you decide in the first minute fault, fault, fault... But you know, this is Anfield."

