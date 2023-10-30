“This award could have been yours today” – Lionel Messi sends message to Erling Haaland after winning 2023 Ballon d’Or

After winning the 2023 Ballon d'Or, Lionel Messi sent a special message to Erling Haaland, who finished second on the podium.

Messi won his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or trophy in Paris on 30 October by finishing ahead of Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Kylian Mbappe. He won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, where he also took home the Golden Ball award after scoring seven times in as many games.

Messi also won Ligue 1 with PSG last season and registered 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions. At Inter Miami, the 36-year-old superstar racked up 11 goals and five assists in 14 games before the end of the 2023 season.

But many believed Haaland was equally, if not more, deserving of the award. The Norwegian superstar scored 52 goals in 53 games last term as Manchester City became only the second English team in history to win the treble.

The 23-year-old has started the current season in fine form as well, plundering 13 goals in 15 matches. But it wasn't enough to help him win his first Ballon d'Or trophy.

After winning the award, Messi said in his speech at the Theatre de Chatelet (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk on X):

"As I said he deserved it very much too, Erling has won Premier League and Champions League while being the top scorer of everything. This award could have been yours today too so I’m sure for the next years you will win it."

Haaland broke the record for the most number of goals scored in a Premier League season, netting 36 times in 35 matches last term. He also won the UEFA Champions League Golden Boot after scoring 12 times in the competition.

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland joined by Kylian Mbappe on Ballon d'Or podium

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe completed the 2023 Ballon d'Or award podium, finishing in the top three of the awards for the first time in his career.

Mbappe was electric for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, winning the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals. Two of those came in the final, which Lionel Messi's Argentina won on penalties.

The 24-year-old French striker finished the 2022-23 season with 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions to his name. He started the current campaign in equally good form, netting 12 times in as many matches.

However, Mbappe couldn't match Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi in terms of team trophies in the same timeframe. While the Norwegian helped Manchester City win their first-ever Champions League title, the latter was crucial in Argentina's first World Cup win in 36 years.