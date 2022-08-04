“This is a big mistake” – Antonio Conte refuses to rule out Premier League rivals while naming ‘top teams’ alongside Liverpool and Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte believes Chelsea can challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title. He stated that the Blues are among the top teams in the league, having won the Champions League only two seasons back.

Following an outstanding end to their most recent campaign, expectations are incredibly high for Spurs this season. The north London club have enjoyed an incredible transfer window so far, having signed five players so far.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Tottenham have made six signings this summer so far, Antonio Conte says it might not be so easy to 'close the gap' on Man City and Liverpool 🗣 "In my opinion, they are in a position that is very difficult for the other to try to close the gap"Tottenham have made six signings this summer so far, Antonio Conte says it might not be so easy to 'close the gap' on Man City and Liverpool 🗣 "In my opinion, they are in a position that is very difficult for the other to try to close the gap"Tottenham have made six signings this summer so far, Antonio Conte says it might not be so easy to 'close the gap' on Man City and Liverpool 👇 https://t.co/arUEqEj3cP

They have signed Premier League-proven players Richarlison and Yves Bissouma. Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic and Clement Lenglet have also arrived ahead of a season back in the Champions League.

The club's star-studded arrivals have led some to believe that Spurs can challenge Manchester City and Liverpool. This is despite them finishing fourth, more than 20 points behind the pair last term.

Conte was asked in a press-conference what his team needed to do to compete against England's top two sides. The Italian boss stated (as per journalist Vai Bhardwaj):

“I think you forgot Chelsea. This is a big mistake. You are talking about a team who two seasons ago won the Champions League. Why is Chelsea not in this group of top teams? For me Chelsea are in this group.”

Vai Bhardwaj @VaiBhardwaj When asked what #THFC need to do to compete with #MCFC and #LFC , Conte said: “I think you forgot Chelsea. This is a big mistake. You are talking about a team who two seasons ago won the #UCL …Why is #CFC not in this group of top teams? For me Chelsea are in this group.” #TOTSOU When asked what #THFC need to do to compete with #MCFC and #LFC, Conte said: “I think you forgot Chelsea. This is a big mistake. You are talking about a team who two seasons ago won the #UCL…Why is #CFC not in this group of top teams? For me Chelsea are in this group.” #TOTSOU

The 53-year-old led the Blues to a Premier League title in 2017.

Thomas Tuchel's side finished third last season and will hope to challenge for the title this season, having signed Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling. They've also added Gabriel Slonina and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Gary Neville believes Tottenham are the only side that can challenge Manchester City or Liverpool

Tottenham will kick off their Premier League campaign at home against Southampton on Saturday, August 6.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville believes Tottenham's excellent summer could see them challenge Manchester City and Liverpool.

The pundit said on The Overlap Podcast (as quoted by The Metro):

"I think Ivan Perisic [is a good signing]. I’ve got Tottenham Hotspur finishing third in my head. Because of Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison added into [the mix of] what they’ve already got,’ the former Manchester United captain said on The Overlap podcast."

He added:

"They have already got Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son who are world class. They have two world class players up top, and they’ve now added to it with Perisic and Richarlison."

He believes that if the Merseysiders slip-up, Spurs can take their place in the Premier League table. Neville said:

"I think Tottenham are the only club who could challenge, they won’t finish above Liverpool, but they could if somehow Liverpool wobble or get an injury to Virgil Van Dijk, then Tottenham could [challenge]. They are the only club who could potentially."

Zeus⚡️ @Zeus1882x Conte was asked what success would look like for Tottenham this season and if it is winning a domestic cup? "Why not Premier League and the Champions League?” Conte was asked what success would look like for Tottenham this season and if it is winning a domestic cup? "Why not Premier League and the Champions League?” https://t.co/CCfrwld6kv

