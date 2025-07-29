“This is a bit of a conspiracy theory” - Rio Ferdinand names player Manchester United must sign to prevent Liverpool from getting Alexander Isak

Rio Ferdinand has floated a theory about how Manchester United can stop Liverpool from getting Alexander Isak. He believes that if Red Devils sign Benjamin Sesko, it will lead to Newcastle United running out of top options to sign a replacement and thus block Isak's move to Anfield.

Ad

Speaking on his Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, the former United defender said that he is hoping for a domino effect to take place to stop Liverpool from getting their target this summer. The Manchester United legend claims that the addition of Isak, after what has been an 'exceptional' window for the Reds already, would see Arne Slot's side cruise to the Premier League title.

He said:

"Can I just say why we should buy him. I wanted a striker with experience, so he would not be my first choice obviously, even now. But the fact that, this is a bit of a conspiracy theory, if Man United buy him and Newcastle don’t get a No 9, does that mean Isak stays at Newcastle and L'pool don’t get Isak. Liverpool’s transfer window has been nothing short of exceptional so far, if they get Isak it is lights out for the Premier League."

Ad

Trending

Slot's side have signed Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremie Frimpong this summer, while also breaking the Premier League transfer record for Florian Wirtz. They are ready to break the record once again, to get Isak from Newcastle United, and the striker is keen on joining them.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Newcastle United are in the race for Sesko, after failing to sign their respective top targets. The Red Devils wanted Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres, who both opted for Chelsea and Arsenal, respectively, while the Magpies lost the battle for Ekitike to Liverpool.

Ad

Manchester United legend predicts Liverpool vs Manchester City for PL title

Rio Ferdinand was on his Rio Ferdinand Presents channel earlier this summer and predicted a Liverpool vs Manchester City battle for the Premier League title this season. The Manchester United legend is not impressed with the signings made by Arsenal and said:

"It's only going to be between L'pool and Man City next season. Arsenal might kick up a fuss for a couple of months – six months maybe – [but nothing more]. Arsenal's signings right now look likely to be Norgaard, who is 31 years old, Kepa, who was a reserve keeper at Chelsea, and Martin Zubimendi, but the entire fan base is crying out for a center forward or a left winger."

Since Ferdinand's comments, the Gunners have gone on to add Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke to their ranks. If reports are to be believed, they are also preparing a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More