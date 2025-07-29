“This is a bit of a conspiracy theory” - Rio Ferdinand names player Manchester United must sign to prevent Liverpool from getting Alexander Isak

Rio Ferdinand has floated a theory about how Manchester United can stop Liverpool from getting Alexander Isak. He believes that if Red Devils sign Benjamin Sesko, it will lead to Newcastle United running out of top options to sign a replacement and thus block Isak's move to Anfield.
Speaking on his Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, the former United defender said that he is hoping for a domino effect to take place to stop Liverpool from getting their target this summer. The Manchester United legend claims that the addition of Isak, after what has been an 'exceptional' window for the Reds already, would see Arne Slot's side cruise to the Premier League title.
He said:
"Can I just say why we should buy him. I wanted a striker with experience, so he would not be my first choice obviously, even now. But the fact that, this is a bit of a conspiracy theory, if Man United buy him and Newcastle don’t get a No 9, does that mean Isak stays at Newcastle and L'pool don’t get Isak. Liverpool’s transfer window has been nothing short of exceptional so far, if they get Isak it is lights out for the Premier League."
Slot's side have signed Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremie Frimpong this summer, while also breaking the Premier League transfer record for Florian Wirtz. They are ready to break the record once again, to get Isak from Newcastle United, and the striker is keen on joining them.
Meanwhile, Manchester United and Newcastle United are in the race for Sesko, after failing to sign their respective top targets. The Red Devils wanted Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres, who both opted for Chelsea and Arsenal, respectively, while the Magpies lost the battle for Ekitike to Liverpool.
Manchester United legend predicts Liverpool vs Manchester City for PL title
Rio Ferdinand was on his Rio Ferdinand Presents channel earlier this summer and predicted a Liverpool vs Manchester City battle for the Premier League title this season. The Manchester United legend is not impressed with the signings made by Arsenal and said:
"It's only going to be between L'pool and Man City next season. Arsenal might kick up a fuss for a couple of months – six months maybe – [but nothing more]. Arsenal's signings right now look likely to be Norgaard, who is 31 years old, Kepa, who was a reserve keeper at Chelsea, and Martin Zubimendi, but the entire fan base is crying out for a center forward or a left winger."
Since Ferdinand's comments, the Gunners have gone on to add Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke to their ranks. If reports are to be believed, they are also preparing a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.