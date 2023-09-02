“This is why they bought him” – Chelsea star receives special praise from Paul Merson despite defeat to Nottingham Forest

Paul Merson has lauded Cole Palmer for his cameo performance during Chelsea's Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (September 2). The Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, with Anthony Elanga scoring the solitary goal of the match.

Palmer came on as a second-half substitute. The youngster has been signed from Manchester City in a deal worth £40 million plus add-ons. While he couldn't help the team turn the game around, Palmer impressed during his cameo.

Speaking about Palmer's performance, Merson said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“This is why they bought him, Palmer. Great bit of skill, beats two players. Cross didn’t come to anything though.”

The Blues are struggling despite having a new manager at the helm. They finished 12th in the Premier League last season, and Mauricio Pochettino was brought in to steady the ship.

That hasn't been the case so far, though, as the Stamford Bridge club have bagged only four points from as many league games this season. The west London club are languishing in 11th place in the standings, seven points adrift of early leaders Manchester City.

Cole Palmer spoke about his versatility after joining Chelsea

Cole Palmer gave the world a taste of his talent during the Under-21 Euros, which England won by beating Spain 1-0 in the final. The youngster also had a goalscoring performance in the shootout defeat to Arsenal in the FA Community Shield.

Palmer is looking forward to helping his new team and said that he's a versatile player who can operate in multiple positions across the pitch. Palmer added that he's ready to step up in different positions if the team need (via the Blues' website):

"I played left-back when I was Under-10. Then I played midfield. Then later right wing, left wing and striker. I made my first start at City as a striker. So I have played all along the frontline, but right wing and no.10 are my best two positions, I would say."

Palmer added:

"I played 10 most of the time in the academy, and in the past three years, I’ve mainly played on the right wing. But I’m ready to help the team wherever I’m needed."

Palmer's skills were on display during the Nottingham Forest game, even though Chelsea lost the match. Given the team's focus on youth, he could flourish with time.