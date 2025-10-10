"This boy is too good", "He is going to be a problem" - Fans in awe of Chelsea star for his performance on international duty

Fans online have heaped praise on Chelsea star Estevao Willian after he helped Brazil beat South Korea in a friendly on Friday, October 10. The 18-year-old scored a brace at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Estevao opened the scoring in the 13th minute after getting on the end of an excellent pass from Bruno Guimaraes. Rodrygo Goes made it 2-0 for Brazil in the 41st minute before the Chelsea star added another in the 47th minute. Rodrygo completed his brace two minutes later before Vinicius Jr. completed the scoring in the 77th minute.

Estevao played 70 minutes, and apart from the goal, he completed 17/21 passes, making one key pass, and won 2/7 duels (via SofaScore). Fans online have heaped praise on the Chelsea youngster's performance against South Korea, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"this estevao boy is too good"

CulésDamis™❤️‍🔥 @DamisDml @Mrbankstips this estevao boy is too good

"Estevao made an announcement with that Liverpool goal now he is going to be a problem"

DÏĐÝ🇰🇪 @didydiditaagain Estevao made an announcement with that Liverpool goal now he is going to be a problem😂

Here are some other reactions:

CFCCarefree @CfccarefreeIG 🇧🇷💫 #Estevao vs South Korea: • 70 minutes played • 2 goals scored • 17/21 passes completed (81%) • 1 chance created • 2 shots on target • 36 touches We have a star on our hands.

Undefeated @Un_defeated001 @Blue_Footy Estevao is so sleeky. I love his level of fluidity and he knows how to loose his marker. Special talent for me

All About Chelsea @Thechelseafcguy @ChrisSweetman6 Estevao is ahead of Madueke in everything

Estevao made his debut for Brazil during their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign in September last year. He has made eight senior appearances, scoring three goals.

Former Chelsea star said Estevao Willian could reach Lamine Yamal's level

Gus Poyet believes Estevao Willian could reach Lamine Yamal's level if he can become more consistent. He heaped praise on the Chelsea star's abilities and expressed his confidence in him reaching the top level.

He said:

“He has potential. He has got everything. I think he can be incredible and top, top, top class.

“Now he needs to do it all the time. Now we are talking about Lamine Yamal and when you are looking at him, it’s every game - every game doing something, even with the national team. When somebody does it at that level all the time, or most of the time, then you are there. He has got the potential to get there. Now he needs to do it all the time, which I hope is possible.”

Chelsea signed Estevao from Palmeiras for a reported fee of £56 million, including add-ons, in the summer of 2024. However, he joined them in the summer this year after he turned 18.

The Brazilian youngster has scored one goal and provided one assist in nine games across competitions for the club. His goal came in the fifth minute of stoppage time in the Blues' 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Premier League in their last game.

