“This boy has something a bit special” - Tim Sherwood names one Arsenal star who is ‘better’ than Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer 

Tim Sherwood has gone on to make a major claim about Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri comparing him to Chelsea's Cole Palmer. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has claimed that Nwaneri is currently England's best right winger in Bukayo Saka's absence.

Ad

The pundit has claimed that Nwaneri has been better than Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer in recent games. He hailed the Arsenal wonderkid as a special talent and a superstar in the making.

Speaking on Premier League Productions as quoted by TBR Football:

“Is he our best without Saka? Without Saka is he our best right-sided player at the moment? You’d have to say even with all of the quality there is, he’s playing better than Cole Palmer at the moment. I love Cole Palmer, he’s a gamechanger, but he’s certainly there."

Ad

Trending

Sherwood was then asked whether he would put Nwaneri ahead of West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen.

“Would you put him in ahead of Jarrod Bowen?” Sherwood was asked.

Sherwood, in reply, claimed that while he rates Bowen highly but believes Nwaneri is a huge talent. The pundit replied:

“I probably would, I like Jarrod, but this boy is special, Jarrod is an excellent Premier League player, but I think this boy has something a bit special, for me he is a superstar in the making."

Ad

Nwaneri has been a bright spark for Arsenal in recent weeks amid the club's injury problems in recent weeks. The youngster has played 1019 minutes of football this season, scoring eight goals and providing one assist.

Cole Palmer, on the other hand, has suffered a dip in form in the last few weeks and has not scored or assisted in the last six league games. Despite that, the Chelsea star has 14 goals and six assists in 31 games this season.

Ad

Chelsea plotting a move for former Arsenal star: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a move for former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the summer. As reported by journalist Steve Kay via TBR Football, the Blues have identified the Southampton keeper as a target for the summer.

The goalkeeper position has given Chelsea plenty of headaches in recent times. Robert Sanchez and Filip Jogrensen have both been shaky between the sticks while Djordje Petrovic is likely to be sold despite his impressive season on loan at Strasbourg.

It has been claimed that the west London giants are looking to make a move for former Southampton's Ramsdale as their new number one. The Englishman joined the Saints' last summer in a reported £25 million deal after losing his place to David Raya at Arsenal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback