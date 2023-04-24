"This club has allowed me to become who I am today" - Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku makes honest transfer claim

Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku has stated that he wants to stay at Inter Milan after the completion of his loan spell this summer.

The Belgian international rejoined the Serie A outfit on loan this season after a disappointing 2021/22 campaign at Stamford Bridge. The striker only managed to score eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances for Chelsea that season.

Lukaku has not impressed at Inter this term either, owing to the string of injury issues he has faced. The Belgian forward has only started 13 Serie A matches, netting five times.

Inter won 3-0 against Empoli in their league encounter on 23 April thanks to a brace from Lukaku and a goal from Lautaro Martinez. The Chelsea loanee said after the match (as quoted by Metro):

"I have an excellent relationship with the fans and I’ve always tried to give everything for Inter because it gave me the opportunity to win two years ago. This club has allowed me to become who I am today."

Lukaku then confirmed his intentions to remain in Italy next season. When asked whether he wants to stay at Inter, the striker said:

"Yes, but guys you have to pay attention to those things because the others [talk]. My goal is to give my best for Inter."

While the Belgian has made it clear that he does not desire a Chelsea return, Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has other plans. The Italian executive told Sky Italy last month that Lukaku must return to Stamford Bridge after his loan spell, regardless of how well he performs for Inter (via Metro).

"He wasn’t getting the service” - Gabby Agbonlahor explains why Romelu Lukaku's return could help Chelsea

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged the Blues to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge. The Englishman believes the Belgian's first stint at the club was underwhelming due to the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

The English duo were not available for some parts of the 2021/22 campaign as they were nursing respective injuries. Lukaku could perform better at Chelsea with the stellar service of the two full-backs, according to Agbonlahor.

He said on talkSPORT:

“I’d bring Lukaku back. Ivan Toney is also great shout. They need someone who is going to score you goals, all types of goals, and who has played in the Premier League. It has to be a signing to tie in with Financial Fair Play as well. The amount of money they’ve already spent, they probably can’t go out and buy a £120million striker."

Agbonlahor added:

“Get the team playing to Lukaku’s strengths. When Lukaku was at Chelsea, [Ben] Chillwell and [Reece] James were injured and they weren’t getting the ball in the box for him. He wasn’t getting the service.”

It remains to be seen where the Belgian international will end up after his loan spell at Inter ends.

