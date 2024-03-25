“This is cold” “Destroyed the kit with that collar” - Barcelona fans react as leaked images of 2024-25 away kit emerges online

Barcelona's 2024-25 away kit has seemingly leaked and drawn polarizing responses from the Camp Nou faithful.

Barca Times have posted pictures on X uploaded by a kit collector (@memorabilia1899). It appears the Blaugrana will be wearing black on the road next season.

The kit, manufactured by Nike, is predominantly black with blue and red linings on the shirt's side. This will be the Catalan giants' first black shirt since the 2020-21 campaign.

The Nike swoosh and the crest are tone-on-tone black and bordered with red/blue. It's a neat look for Barcelona and they'll be hoping to flourish in the kit that will likely be available this summer.

This could be the final season Barca wear a kit made by Nike amid tensions between the La Liga giants and the American sportswear giant. They are reportedly considering breaking their contract and moving to Puma or making their own shirts with Hummel's help, per Barca Blaugranes.

Barcelona's home kit for the 2024-25 season leaked in February and that didn't go down too well with fans. But, the away kit has been praised by some fans for its stylish look.

One fan dubbed it 'cold':

"Nahhh this is cold."

But, another fan wasn't too fond of the collar:

"They destroyed the kit with that collar."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Catalan's away kit:

Barcelona's Joao Cancelo hails teammate Joao Felix

Joao Cancelo (right) heaped praise on Joao Felix (middle).

Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix may not be donning Barcelona's new kits come next season. The Portugal internationals are on loan with the La Liga giants and face uncertain futures heading into the summer.

However, Cancelo and Felix have impressed during their loan spells. The latter has appeared 34 times across competitions, posting nine goals and five assists.

Cancelo heaped praise on his compatriot during the international break. He suggested the Atletico Madrid loanee is a unique talent (via Barca Blaugranes):

"Joao has qualities that you rarely see in other players and he is on the right path. Every time Joao Felix comes into a game he throws the opposition off balance, he has a magic touch on the ball and traits of genius."

Barcelona face a fight to keep hold of Felix, 24, heading into next season. Mundo Deportivo reports that the Blaugrana would ideally like to sign the Portuguese attacker on loan again with a €30 million buy option.

However, Atletico aren't tempted to send the 2019 Golden Boy winner out on loan. They would rather part ways permanently at the earliest so Diego Simeone can rebuild his squad.

Los Rojiblancos value Felix at €60 million which is a hefty fee given Barca's financial situation. He's also failed to establish himself as a regular starter under Xavi despite several standout performances.