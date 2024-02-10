"Worst kit of the century", "We are recycling designs now" - Barcelona fans furious as home kit design for 2024/25 season is leaked

Barcelona fans have hit out at the La Liga giants' new home kit that has been allegedly leaked for the 2024-25 season.

Barca Times posted pictures from shirt collector (@memorabilia1899) of the front and back of the kit on their X (formerly Twitter) account. It's a step away from their usual stripes as a half-and-half look with blue and maroon on either side. The same colors are on the opposite sleeves while under the collar and sleeves are navy.

Expand Tweet

Barcelona's front-of-shirt sponsor Spotify is gold as too is the Nike swoosh. It brings back memories of their 1999 Centenary Shirt. That squad brimmed with talent such as Xavi, Rivaldo, and Pep Guardiola.

However, the Catalan giants ended that season (1999-2000) trophyless. Louis van Gaal's Blaugrana finished second in La Liga and crashed out of the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey in the semi-finals. They also finished runners-up in the Supercopa de Espana.

Barca fans will hope that isn't a bad omen should they indeed be donning the leaked kit next season. It will be a new era at Camp Nou as they will no longer have Xavi in charge after he announced he'd be leaving at the end of this season.

The kit hasn't gone down well with fans, with one opining that the club are recycling part designs:

One fan was disappointed:

"We are recycling designs now."

Another fan dubbed it:

"Worst kit of the century."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Barcelona's leaked home kit for the 2025-26 season:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Robert Lewandowski hints that he wants to see out his contract at Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports

Robert Lewandowski is one of Barcelona's current crop that will likely be wearing that new home kit next season. But, his future has been under speculation amid a topsy-turvy 2023-24 campaign.

The 35-year-old has bagged 14 goals and six assists in 31 games across competitions. He went on a five-game run in La Liga without a goal during December-January.

Lewandowski has been touted as an option to leave Barcelona to help improve the La Liga giants' financial situation although has two years left on his contract. The legendary forward arrived from Bayern Munich in July 2022 in a deal that could rise to €50 million if several add-ons are achieved.

However, the Poland frontman has suggested that he wants to stay with the Blaugrana. He said that playing at Barca's newly refurbished Camp Nou is an ambition (via Sports Mole):

"Yes, of course, it is one of the objectives, to play at the Camp Nou again. I feel very good in the city, my family too, we are very happy and happy. I could just be happy with my things in the club, but the rest is fine too."

Lewandowski was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League during the summer transfer window last year. But, he reportedly snubbed a €150 million-a-year proposal and stayed with the Catalan giants.