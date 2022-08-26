“This deal is a strategy game with negotiations going on for days” – Fabrizio Romano offers interesting transfer fee update involving Chelsea-linked forward

Chelsea and Barcelona are in talks to seal the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but a move is yet to be finalized. The two sides are locked in talks over the fee and are reportedly unwilling to change their stance.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the two sides are aware of each other's situation and are looking to take advantage of it. He claims that it is a game of strategy between the clubs now.

In his blog for BetVictor, the journalist wrote:

"This deal is a strategy game with negotiations going on for days. Chelsea know that Barcelona are in a hurry to get money and register Koundé, but Barça know that Aubameyang is Tuchel's priority target. Chelsea don't want to spend more than £15m plus add-ons for Aubameyang, Barça want €30m. Talks ongoing."

Chelsea are confident of completing more deals before the window closes, with Aubameyang among them. Everton's Anthony Gordon and Leicester City's Wesley Fofana are the Blues' other top targets this summer.

Thomas Tuchel confirms he wants more players at Chelsea

Tuchel is confident of competing for the trophies this season with the players at his disposal but would still wants more additions to the squad. He recently claimed that the club are working on deals and was quoted by GOAL saying:

"I believe we can compete with this group, but it's one thing to compete once a week, and it's another to compete 60 times a year and three times a week. You need to have players who challenge for their place and challenge for their minutes."

He added:

"It does not come down only to tactics and team spirit, it's also about the depth in the squad and the challenge. As long as the transfer window is open, there are always possibilities. The focus is on what we have, not what we could have."

The Blues have signed Raheem Sterling, Kalodou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella so far this summer. Omari Hutchinson, Gabriel Slonina, and Cesare Casadei have also arrived at Stamford Bridge.

The west London outfit will host Leceister City at home in the Premier League on Saturday (August 27).

