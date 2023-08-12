"This is the defining moment" - Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Arsenal star after 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest

Mikel Arteta has highlighted what he liked about Gabriel Martinelli in Arsenal's 2-1 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest earlier today (12 August).

The Brazil international started down the left flank and caught everyone's eye with his impressive performance. He assisted Eddie Nketiah's goal which made it 1-0 to Arsenal before the half-hour mark.

Martinelli played 86 minutes, managing a 93% pass accuracy, creating five chances for his teammates and recording eight recoveries in defense (h/t FotMob). Arteta was over the moon with the winger's performance.

The Spanish tactician noted that Martinelli wasn't tracking back diligently in the Gunners' Emirates Cup final clash against AS Monaco on 2 August. Coincidentally, he assisted Nketiah's goal against the French side as the game finished 1-1.

Arsenal won on penalties by a 5-4 scoreline. But against the Tricky Trees, the 22-year-old won Arteta over with his effort off the ball. The manager told reporters after full-time, via Football.London:

"I saw today that I really liked and I didn’t like so much when we played Monaco two weeks ago is that when he gave the ball away how he tracked back. This is the defining moment because when Gabi’s doing that backwards then forwards he’s one of the best players and one of the most dangerous. When plays a different rhythm, no."

Bukayo Saka scored the second goal of the game in the 32nd minute before an 82nd-minute Taiwo Awoniyi goal made the Emirates a nervy place. The hosts nevertheless held on for an important win in the opening gameweek.

Mikel Arteta gives injury update on Arsenal star after Nottingham Forest win

Jurrien Timber's injury was a major dampener for Arsenal fans in their win against Nottingham Forest.

The £38 million signing from Ajax made his competitive debut for the club playing at left-back. He was booked for a challenge on Brennan Johnson in first-half stoppage time, where he hurt himself.

Timber reappeared for the second half, temporarily assuring Arsenal fans that he was alright. But he had to be taken off five minutes later, with Takehiro Tomiyasu replacing him.

After the game, Mikel Arteta said, via the aforementioned source:

"The physio and docs looked at him and were happy to continue. Straight away in the second he made a movement and it felt funny. We will have to assess him."

Timber, 22, is believed to have suffered a knee injury. The Gunners have Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney as their natural left-back options but the latter has been strongly linked with a move to Real Sociedad.