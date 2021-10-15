"This is the difference" - Cristiano Ronaldo fans aim dig at Lionel Messi for blaming the wind during lackluster win over Peru

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has received stern criticism from Cristiano Ronaldo fans for his comments after the 1-0 win over Peru. In the wake of a lackluster display from Argentina, Lionel Messi took to Instagram in an attempt to justify the below-par performance.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner stated there was too much wind for his team's liking and also expressed his distaste with the decisions made by the referee. While Lionel Messi's Instagram post received plenty of love from his fans, certain others were quick to point out the flaws.

Several Cristiano Ronaldo fans pounced on the 'excuses' from Lionel Messi and did not hold themselves back from aiming a dig at the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward.

One of the reactions from a rival fan on Twitter read:

"Stop making excuses. Stop blaming your coach, teammates, referee and YOUR poor performance. Own it. Accept it. WORK HARDER. This is the difference between Ronaldo and Messi. Messi blaming wind & referee."

Lautaro Martinez was the lone goalscorer during Argentina's 1-0 win over Peru in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. La Albiceleste conceded a penalty, but luckily their opponents failed to convert it to salvage a draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi set to battle for 2021 Ballon d'Or

The 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award was announced last week. As expected, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were named among the nominees.

It goes without saying that the duo have established one of the fiercest rivalries in world football since bursting onto the scene. Even after being well into their 30s, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to be at the pinnacle of the beautiful game.

The duo were also involved in some really dramatic transfers during the summer transfer window. Lionel Messi, who was unable to continue at Barcelona, made the switch to Ligue 1 with PSG. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo grew impatient at Juventus and sealed a blockbuster return to his former club Manchester United.

Notably, the two iconic footballers have been shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or on 13 occasions each, a feat unmatched by any other player. Lionel Messi has won the award a record six times, while Cristiano Ronaldo is right behind him with five.

It will be interesting to see who adds another Ballon d'Or to their glittering trophy cabinet come November 29 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

