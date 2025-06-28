"This is my dream, but I don't think it can happen" - Del Piero picks favourites to win 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Former Italian attacker Alessandro Del Piero has revealed that watching Juventus win the FIFA Club World Cup is his dream. However, acknowledging that Bianconeri are the unlikely candidates for the title in the United States, Del Piero backed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to win the tournament.

After the group stage came to an end, the knockout round of the Club World Cup commenced. As a result, the Italian legend was asked to predict the winner of the Round of 16 fixture between Real Madrid and Juventus on July 1. Offering his prediction, Del Piero backed Los Blancos to advance to the quarterfinals.

The former Italian forward said during an appearance on ANTV via JuventusNews24 (via juvefc.com):

"Now, listen, as you know my heart is black and white, and it always will be, so I hope I'm wrong, but I think Real will go through."

Later, he also named his favourites to win the club tournament. Del Piero revealed that he wants Juventus to win the tournament, but at the time, he thinks it's unlikely. As a result, he backed PSG as the favourites, saying:

"Who will win the Club World Cup? Juventus! This is my dream, but I don't think it can happen. For me, PSG will emerge victorious."

The UEFA Champions League winners will face Inter Miami in the Round of 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, June 29.

Jurgen Klopp dubs the Club World Cup as the 'worst idea ever'

Jürgen Klopp receives the Fair Play Award of German Sport - Source: Getty

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp dubbed the FIFA CWC as the 'worst idea ever'. During a recent interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, Klopp stated that the tournament poses a serious issue regarding player welfare.

The Red Bull's head of global soccer has often complained about the workload on players due to the fixture congestion in the calendar. A few days before the club tournament, Fifpro released a report stating players should be allowed at least a four-week off-season break.

However, this edition's Club World Cup is also the first to feature 32 teams and host 48 games. Talking about the new format and the tournament, Klopp said (via BBC Sport):

"It's all about the game and not the surrounding events - and that's why the club World Cup is the worst ide ever implemented in football in this regard. People who have never had or do not have anything to do with day-to-day business anymore are coming up with something."

"Last year it was Copa (America) and the European Championship, this year it's the Club World Cup, and next year the World Cup. That means no real recovery for the players involved, neither physically nor mentally." he added.

The final of the club tournament will be played on Sunday, July 13, at the MetLife Stadium.

