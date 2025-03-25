“This is so embarrassing” - When Kim Kallstrom opened up on why Arsenal signed him despite suffering back injury days before transfer

Former Arsenal midfielder Kim Kallstrom has outlined why the Gunners signed him despite knowing of his injury. The north London side secured the Swede's signature on loan from Spartak Moscow in January 2014 to cover for the injured Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere.

Speaking recently to Arsenal's website, Kallstrom revealed how he had been injured days ahead of the transfer.

"We were training on the beach - this is so embarrassing - and it was a proper training session too, not just one for fun. we had a game there and I fell badly on a small rock. I hit my back and had some pain. Obviously we were due to go back to Moscow the day after, so we didn't do any medical check-up there," said Kallstrom.

He continued:

"It wasn't too bad at the time. We informed Arsenal straight away that I had a problem with my back and that I had no idea what it was, so they just told me to come along anyway."

The former Swede international added that Arsenal signed him despite his injury because they didn't have any other targets to pursue.

"It was a bit of a blur because the deal had to be done quickly. I came to London, we had the medical and we found out there were some problems but we arranged the deal anyway. I thought the transfer would've been off because I was injured, but we worked out a deal between the clubs that said I could stay," said Kallstrom.

He continued:

"It was really the last few minutes of the transfer window, so either they signed me with a bad back or they didn't sign anyone because there wasn't any time left. That's why they took a chance on me and in the end it worked out quite well."

Kallstrom registered just four appearances for the Gunners and won the FA Cup.

Are Arsenal eyeing a Portuguese winger?

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have set their sights on Sporting's Francisco Trincao, according to The Mirror. The Portuguese forward has been quite impressive this season, registering nine goals and 15 assists from 43 games across competitions.

The Gunners have been hot on the heels of the 25-year-old for months and are preparing to go for the kill in the summer. Trincao's versatility makes him a great fit in Mikel Arteta's plans. However, the north London side will face competition from Manchester United and Newcastle United for his signature.

