“This is f***g Premier League” – Arsenal star’s wife proves she’s true fan with crazy reaction during late win at Bournemouth

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife Vlada proved how much of a football fan she is with her reaction to the Gunners' incredible 3-2 comeback victory over Bournemouth. Mikel Arteta's men staged a memorable turnaround at the Emirates to clinch all three points at the death on Saturday (March 4).

Reiss Nelson's 90+7th minute strike sealed a victory for Arteta's side to continue their pursuit of the Premier League title. They had conceded the fifth fastest league goal in history when Cherries' midfielder Philip Billing netted in the first minute. Marcos Senesi then added a second for the relegation candidates in the 57th minute.

Arsenal hit back through Thomas Partey in the 62nd minute and Ben White in the 70th minute. Nelson then stepped off the bench in the 69th minute and scored a stunning winner in the dying embers.

Vlada posted a video on her Instagram story showing how breathtaking the moment was. Zinchenko's wife captioned the video of herself with her head in her hands screaming, saying:

“90+7 This is f***ing Premier League.”

The 27-year-old Ukrainian TV presenter has displayed her support for the Gunners throughout the season. She posed at the Emirates in an Arsenal shirt following Zinchenko's £32 million move from Manchester City last summer.

The couple are loving life in north London and have adapted to life in the English capital with ease. Zinchenko has enjoyed a brilliant campaign on the pitch, scoring one goal and providing two assists in 23 games across competitions. He is a leader for Arteta's side, who sit five points clear of second-placed City.

Zinchenko revealed recently that he and Vlada were stunned that Gunners supporters had a song for him that is sung to the tune of 'Gold' by Spandau Ballet. He said (via Footballerslives.tv):

“No one in the world could dream of a better welcome than this. After the first five minutes, they started to sing the song.”

Gary Neville thinks Arsenal need to tighten up defensively to win the Premier League title

Arsenal may be leading the Premier League title race but Neville is still backing Manchester City to successfully retain their crown. The Gunners' incredible comeback win over Bournemouth was not enough for the Manchester United legend to change his verdict.

In fact, the Sky Sports pundit said that Arteta's defense needs to tighten up to stand any chance of winning the league for the first time since 2004. He said (via Metro):

"It sounds like a really simple thing to say but when you concede goals on a run-in it’s really tough and they’ve conceded two against Bournemouth, they’ve conceded against Brentford, they’ve conceded against United, Villa, City. They’ve conceded quite a few goals, I think 11 in the last eight games."

Neville claims that Arsenal need to manage the number of goals they're conceding with City yet to hit top form:

"So they just need to manage that a little bit because I think they’ve got 12 games to go now. City still aren’t playing at their fluent best. We’ve got a hell of a title race."

Arsenal have conceded 25 goals in the league, the joint-lowest with City. They next face Sporting CP in the first leg of the Europa League last 16 on Thursday (March 9).

