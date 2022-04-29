“This is not fair”- Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte reacts to PSG links

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has insisted that reports linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are fake.

Conte took charge as Tottenham's manager on a two-year deal last November. However, the Italian tactician is already being linked with a move away from the north London giants.

Recent reports have suggested that Conte has offered his services to Ligue 1 giants PSG. Les Parisiens are set to put an end to their association with Mauricio Pochettino and the 52-year-old is said to be an option for them.

However, Conte has now rubbished claims that he has offered himself to PSG. Speaking ahead of Spurs' Premier League clash with Leicester City, the manager labeled those reports as 'fake news'. He told a press conference [via football.london]:

"Obviously I think it's good that other clubs appreciate my work, but this is one thing. The truth is I don't like when people try to invent news, only to speak, only to create problems. This is not right, this is not fair for the clubs involved or for my players. Also because I feel we're really focused on these fives games and getting a result."

"This type of situation makes me smile but I think that also the people that want to tell something about this have to show respect for all of the people that are involved in the situation and not invent fake news and tell a lot of lies."

Conte is responsible for helping Tottenham secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season. Spurs currently sit fifth in the table with 58 points from 33 matches.

They are two behind fourth-placed Arsenal. With five more games left to play, it remains to be seen if they can surpass the Gunners to at least finish fourth and secure Champions League football.

Could Conte still leave Tottenham for PSG?

While Conte is focused on helping Spurs secure a top four finish in the Premier League, a summer exit cannot yet be ruled out for the Italian. He has previously suggested that he will hold talks with the north London giants in the summer before deciding on his future. He said:

"I have my vision and it doesn't change: I want to fight to win and be competitive. I will always follow my vision. At the end of the season, the club will speak about their vision and then we will see. At one point, we'll need to make decisions."

It now remains to be seen if Conte will remain at Tottenham regardless of where they finish in the table this season and with PSG possibly interested in him.

