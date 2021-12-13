“This should have been fixed a long time ago” – Thierry Henry hits out at PSG for Kylian Mbappe’s contract situation

Thierry Henry has hit out at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for handling Kylian Mbappe's contract situation poorly.

Mbappe joined PSG from Ligue 1 rivals AS Monaco on an initial loan deal in the summer of 2017. The Parisians made the move permanent for a hefty sum the following year, making him the second most expensive player in the world.

The France international has been one of PSG's best players for the last four-and-a-half years. However, Kylian Mbappe could soon be on his way out of the Paris outfit.

Mbappe is in the final seven months of his contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side. The 22-year-old has been heavily being linked with a move to Real Madrid and many believe he is certain to join the La Liga giants next year.

With Kylian Mbappe increasingly likely to sign for Los Blancos, Thierry Henry has criticized PSG for handling his contract situation poorly. The Frenchman believes the club should have tied him down to a new deal two years ago. Thierry Henry told Amazon Prime [via AS]:

"It should have been resolved two years ago. I think that two years ago they should have sat down with Mbappe and told him: 'This is going to be your team, we are going to build this team around you, you will be the boss.' But now he really has his destiny in his hands. He can sign wherever he wants. But this should have been fixed a long time ago!"

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 19 days until Kylian Mbappé can legally sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid 👀 19 days until Kylian Mbappé can legally sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid 👀 https://t.co/MIu0YZ3FMV

Real Madrid were interested in acquiring Kylian Mbappe's services from PSG in the summer. The former Monaco star even requested the Parisians to sanction his transfer but was forced to stay.

Mbappe now has his contract with PSG coming to an end and will be free to join any club of his choice next summer, with Real Madrid his likely destination.

Kylian Mbappe is in fine form for PSG

Doubts over Kylian Mbappe's PSG future have not seen his performances on the pitch go below expected standards. The 22-year-old forward has been in fine form for Mauricio Pochettino's side this term.

B/R Football @brfootball Kylian Mbappé scores his 100th Ligue 1 goal for PSG.



Still only 22 😤 Kylian Mbappé scores his 100th Ligue 1 goal for PSG.Still only 22 😤 https://t.co/i6ajplrEeb

Kylian Mbappe has scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists from 23 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 giants. He also found the back of the net twice in PSG's 2-0 win over Monaco at the weekend.

The youngster, though, could soon be on his way to Real Madrid, who are currently managed by Carlo Ancelotti.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar