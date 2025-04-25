"This isn't football, it's power grabs" - LaLiga chief Javier Tebas calls out Real Madrid as club release statement ahead of Cup final

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has slammed Real Madrid for their antics, accusing the club of undermining the foundations of Spanish football ahead of the Copa del Rey final. His remarks came following reports that Los Blancos have decided to cancel their press conference and training session for the match on Saturday.

It was reported on Friday that Real Madrid wanted the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to change the referee appointed for their cup final against Barcelona due to fears of impartiality. However, RFEF turned down their request, and reports of Los Blancos boycotting the final have been making waves ever since.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Tebas condemned what he sees as deliberate power plays by the capital club:

‘‘This isn't football, it's power grabs. after the referees' statements—fed up with the constant harassment from Real Madrid TV—they respond as they know how: Suspends the press conference; they skip training at La Cartuja; they disdain the official acts of the Cup final; they leak that he will not be present at the Cup final.

''What fine skin. He doesn't protest, he pressures. He doesn't complain, he threatens. He doesn't disagree, he punishes. He doesn't want to improve football, he wants his own football. And the most serious thing is not that he tries. The serious thing is that many allow it, consent to it, and help him.''

Real Madrid release statement in response to referees’ comments about their video

Real Madrid have released a statement condemning the ''unacceptable" statements made by the referees in response to a video from RMTV. Marca reported on Thursday (April 24) that the club's TV posted a video pointing out what they deem errors in games that referee Ricardo De Burgos has officiated involving them. Burgos is the appointed referee for their Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

In the pre-match press conference, Burgos broke down in tears while addressing the pressure that attacks from Los Blancos’ TV have put match officials under.

Responding to the comments, Madrid posted a lengthy statement on their website accusing the referees of hostility towards them and calling on RFEF to act accordingly. The statement reads:

‘‘Real Madrid C. F. considers unacceptable the public statements made today by the referees appointed for the Copa del Rey Final to be held tomorrow 26 April 2025. These statements, which have surprisingly placed in the spotlight videos made by a media outlet protected by freedom of expression, such as Realmadrid TV, made in a premeditated manner 24 hours ahead of the final against one of its participants, demonstrate, once again, these referees clear and manifest animosity and hostility towards Real Madrid.

‘‘Statements that are even more surprising, using a threatening tone, alluding to the unity of the referees, to announce supposed measures or actions that are far removed from the principles of fairness, objectivity and impartiality that should prevail just hours before a football event that will draw the attention of hundreds of millions of people around the world.

‘‘In view of the seriousness of events, Real Madrid hopes that those in charge of the R.F.E.F. and the refereeing profession will act accordingly, taking the corresponding measures in defence of the honour of the institutions they represent.’’

The 2025 Copa del Rey final between Los Blancos and their archrivals will be played in Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville.

