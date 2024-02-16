"This game is only going to end one way" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Manchester City vs Chelsea

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has predicted a defeat for Chelsea against reigning PL champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, February 17. Mauricio Pochettino's men will face an in-form Pep Guardiola's side, who are currently unbeaten in their last 11 games across all competitions.

Chelsea, who played out a thrilling 4-4 draw against Manchester City when the two teams met earlier this season, would be hoping to go toe-to-toe with the Cityzens once again.

However, football pundit Sutton believes that that won't be the case this weekend as he expects Manchester City to pick up all three points. He predicted (via BBC):

"This game is only going to end one way - a Chelsea defeat. City are just too good. They have got so many good players, and more to come off the bench. Jack Grealish's injury against FC Copenhagen was a blow but they had Jeremy Doku to come on, who is a nightmare to play against."

He continued:

"Chelsea gave it a real go in that draw in November, but the defending champions have gone up a notch or two since then, while Mauricio Pochettino's side keep going up and down."

Sutton's prediction for the game is a 2-0 victory in favor of the home side, Manchester City.

Chris Sutton believes Pep Guardiola made a mistake by selling Palmer to Chelsea last summer

Blues forward Cole Palmer will return to the Etihad Stadium for the first time since securing a £42.5 million move from Manchester City to Stamford Bridge last summer.

The 21-year-old left-footed forward has proved to be one of the top signings of last summer due to his impact at the west London club. Palmer has already registered 12 goals and eight assists for the Blues across all competitions this season.

He also scored against the Cityzens in their 4-4 PL thriller against the Blues in November last year.

Ahead of his return to the Etihad Stadium, pundit Sutton claimed that City made a mistake by letting the English forward leave. He said (via BBC):

"Cole Palmer is back at Etihad Stadium with Chelsea but it might be asking too much for him to have the same impact against his old club as when they drew 4-4 with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, and he stuck away an injury-time penalty."

He continued:

"I think Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola made a mistake letting Palmer leave."

Poll : What's your prediction for the game? Chelsea win Manchester City win 0 votes