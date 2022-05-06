"This game is now massive" - Michael Owen predicts the scoreline for Manchester City's clash with Newcastle United

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has predicted that Manchester City will secure a 2-0 win over Newcastle United in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Cityzens will be devastated following yet another heartbreak in the UEFA Champions League. Pep Guardiola's men appeared to have done enough to make it to their second UCL final in a row. However, Real Madrid came up with a dramatic comeback and won the semifinals tie 6-5 on aggregate in extra-time.

Manchester City will now channel all their energy and concentration in retaining their Premier League title. With Liverpool trailing them by just one point, there is no margin for error for the Sky Blues.

Watch LFC @Watch_LFC Man City have spent £918m since Pep Guardiola joined in 2016 and they still can’t win a Champions League Man City have spent £918m since Pep Guardiola joined in 2016 and they still can’t win a Champions League 👀 https://t.co/KZEghcZ51J

Newcastle United could pose quite a challenge to the Cityzens, but Owen has backed them to defeat the Magpies 2-0.

He wrote in his column for Bet Victor:

"After that heart-breaking defeat in Madrid on Wednesday, this game is now massive for Man City’s season."

"They’ll be desperate to get over that defeat as soon as possible. The form in the league has been brilliant of late, but this won’t be easy."

Owen also suggested that Newcastle United could get on Manchester City's nerves side as they will be high on confidence due to their good run of form.

Before their 1-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend, the Magpies won four consecutive games in the Premier League.

Owen said:

"Newcastle are one of the form teams in the league, and they gave Liverpool a tough game last week. Newcastle are safe, so they have nothing to lose here."

"This could be a nervy one at the Etihad, but I think City will have enough to get the win. 2-0 to City."

Can Newcastle United add to the woes of Manchester City?

We have to wait and see how Manchester City react to their Champions League heartbreak in midweek. They only have the Premier League title to fight for now and cannot afford a single hiccup, with Liverpool looking relentless.

Newcastle United have everything in their locker to test the character of Pep Guardiola's side. They have Eddie Howe, who has stunned many top managers in the past, and their team morale couldn't be higher.

