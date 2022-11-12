"This generates self confidence" - PSG superstar Neymar has surprising cosmetic touch-up ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar 

PSG star Neymar will be one of the players to watch in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ahead of the grand event, the Brazilian forward has undergone a cosmetic touch-up treatment to his face.

Speaking to UOL Esporte (via Marca), Neymar's dermatologist, Julian Neiva, shed some light on the procedure:

"We had already made a treatment plan for this year, reinforcing it for the World Cup. It was a desire and objective of his for the skin to have this resistance and to leave it with a more interesting aesthetic result. This generates self-confidence."

The report further stated that Neymar hired the skin specialist six years ago and has been undergoing facial treatment for his skin ever since.

PSG superstar Neymar will be hoping to play a starring role for Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Neymar has been in stunning form for PSG this season and will be hoping to guide Brazil to a FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar. In just 13 Ligue 1 appearances so far this season, the Brazilan superstar has scored an incredible 11 goals and contributed a further 9 assists.

Brazil are blessed with a plethora of attacking options and are one of the favorites heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. While there was immense pressure on Neymar in the previous editions, this time around he will be ably supported by the likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Richarlison, Raphinha and Antony.

Brazil legend Kaka even said that he expects Neymar to finally take over the legacy of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Speaking to La Gazetta Dello Sport, Kaka said:

"I would like Neymar to be anointed as their heir, this time around, considering his talent and the person and player he has become. Brazil are the favorites because they have been working on it for a long time. It was right to appoint Tite, and the group has the right mix of youth and experience.

"The other main contenders are Argentina and France, while Serbia could be a surprise."

Before heading to the FIFA World Cup, Neymar could be in action for PSG against Auxerre in their Ligue 1 game on November 13. Brazil and football fans all over the world will be eagerly hoping for the PSG superstar to avoid any injury and be at his best in Qatar.

