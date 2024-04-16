“This is getting stupid now!” - Chelsea midfielder sends message to Cole Palmer after 4-goal haul in 6-0 win over Everton

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia sent a message to Cole Palmer after the England international's four-goal haul against Everton on Monday, April 15. The Blues thrashed Sean Dyche's side 6-0 with Palmer grabbing the headlines.

Palmer bagged a perfect hat-trick in the space of 16 minutes, becoming the first Chelsea player to score in seven successive Premier League games. The 21-year-old has now scored hat-tricks in two back-to-back home games in the Premier League.

The England international opened the scoring in the 13th minute. He netted again five minues later and completed his hat-trick in the 29th minute. He scored his fourth of the game in the second half from the spot after Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson both tried to take the penalty duty from him.

Romeo Lavia, who joined the Blues last summer from Southampton, hailed his fellow summer signing following yet another stellar display. The Belgium international wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"[two crying with laughter emojis and a blue heart emoji] This is getting stupid now! MR COLD PALMER."

Palmer has been by far the best player for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season despite the club's overall struggles. The versatile attacker was signed from Manchester City last summer in a deal worth £40 million and has been phenomenal for the Blues.

Since his switch to Stamford Bridge, Palmer has scored 25 goals and produced 13 assists in 41 appearances across competitions. The 21-year-old is currently level with Erling Haaland in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 20 strikes.

Romeo Lavia, on the other hand, has struggled to maintain his fitness upon his move to Chelsea last summer. The defensive midfielder has played just 32 minutes of football across competitions having struggled with ankle and hamstring problems.

Jamie Carragher raises big question about Chelsea star Cole Palmer after his heroic showing against Everton

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Chelsea's Cole Palmer could be in the running for the Player of the Year award. The Sky Sports pundit opined that the youngster was destined to win the Young Player of the Year award anyway and now could win the bigger individual award too.

Carragher posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Cole Palmer was nailed on for YPOTY, how close is he to POTY?!!"

Carragher's post came in reaction to Palmer's stellar display against Everton, with the 21-year-old bagging four goals in a 6-0 win for Chelsea. The Blues are currently ninth in the Premier League with 47 points in 31 games.

