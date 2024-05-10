"This is going to be a very special night" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reacts as Reds’ plan for emotional farewell confirmed

Liverpool have confirmed their plans to give a befitting farewell to Jurgen Klopp at the M&S Bank Arena on Tuesday, May 28, following the culmination of the current season. The farewell arrangement has been named 'An Evening with Jürgen Klopp & Special Guests'.

Klopp will bid an emotional farewell to the club following his nine-year tenure. During the better part of the decade, the German won several trophies with the club, including the Premier League title and Liverpool's sixth UEFA Champions League trophy.

The evening dedicated to Klopp will be hosted by renowned comedian and a supporter of The Reds, John Bishop. The event will also feature musical performances by several Merseyside bands, including Lightning Seeds and The Zutons.

The most interesting part of the evening will be a live question-and-answer session with Klopp, hosted by LFCTV’s Peter McDowall. The session will enable fans to delve deeper into Klopp's stint with the club, allowing them to imbibe all the intimate details that went behind the scenes in the last nine years.

While reacting to the confirmation of the evening, here's what Jurgen Klopp said club to the official club website:

"This is going to be a very special night, with lots of fantastic memories shared and plenty of great music too. I'm really looking forward to spending it with our fans, the heartbeat of this wonderful and unique club."

Liverpool have two games remaining in the season. The Reds face Aston Villa on May 13 (Monday) and Wolves on May 19 (Sunday).

Liverpool would've hoped to give a better sendoff to Jurgen Klopp

The Merseyside club were once fighting for a quadruple of trophies. However, they'll have to satiate themselves with the Carabao Cup and a Champions League spot for next season.

They were eliminated by Atalanta in the quarter-finals of the Europa League following a 1-3 defeat. Furthermore, they've fallen behind in the three-horse race for the Premier League title, with Arsenal and Manchester City fighting among themselves for the title.

The Reds have 78 points after 36 games and will end up with 84 if they win their remaining games. Arsenal have 83 points after as many games, while City have 82 points after 35 games.

Liverpool will have to ensure they win their remaining games whilst hoping that the Gunners and Cityzens lose all their remaining ones to lift the title.

Be that as it may, The Reds will be hoping to win their remaining games to give a befitting farewell to Jurgen Klopp.