"This is going to be a tricky summer" - Journalist makes bold claim on 'problematic' Neymar's PSG future 

Neymar is reportedly one of the names Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) might sacrifice in the summer. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 side since last year but has stayed put at the club.

As per journalist Jonathan Johnson, Neymar has been described as 'problematic' at the club, and this summer might be tricky for the Brazilian.

He has hinted that the French club will break its ties with the former Barcelona star and move on. In his PSGTalk column, Johnson wrote:

"Short of sacrificing a big name or a miracle happening which enables PSG to sever their ties with the problematic Neymar, which has been hoped for the past year or two, this is going to be a tricky summer for the French champions financially."

Chelsea were linked with the Brazilian forward, but the Blues have signed Mykhailo Mudryk and are unlikely to make a move for him.

Neymar's injury worse than first thought at PSG

French journalist Daniel Riolo has claimed that Neymar's injury might have ended his career, not just the season. He spoke on RMC Sport and added that the ankle injury was severe and a surgery was necessary.

The journalist previously claimed that the Brazilian was in a 'do or die' situation at the club and needed to do a lot better than he had been and said:

"He was put under pressure, this is the first time that Neymar has been yelled at to this extent by a PSG leader. And Campos really got in his face. And he replied. It had never been done, it was never shaken. The fact that he came to the press conference on the eve of the match makes this match and the return in three weeks as Neymar's last chance matches at Paris Saint-Germain."

He added:

"He knows he was in the hot seat and that the club wanted to part ways with him. There, no one had ever spoken to him about that and he got kicked like never before by Campos who tried to cuddle him all August to put him in a good mood. Now, he comes for the press conference, he goes on the pitch to do a television interview. I'm waiting for a big match from Neymar, a last-chance match."

