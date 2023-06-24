"This is gold" — Fans go crazy as Mohamed Salah's kitchen photo gets more likes than Manchester City's treble winning tweet

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's picture of himself standing in his kitchen has hilariously garnered more likes than Manchester City's treble-celebrating tweet.

Salah simply stood in his kitchen with a vest on looking up at a camera near his cooking appliances. The Reds winger cooked up a storm this past season despite his club's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders finished fifth in the league and will not be playing in Europe's elite club competition next season. However, Salah still feasted on goals, netting 30 of them as well as 16 assists in 51 games across competitions. He has also feasted on the likes on his Twitter post with 170.3 thousand fans liking the snap.

Meanwhile, City will be in the Champions League next season as they not only won the Premier League but a continental treble. They became just the second club in English football history to achieve this feat.

Manchester City's Twitter account posted a picture of Pep Guardiola's side celebrating their accomplishment. They uploaded a picture of the Cityzens lifting the Champions League trophy with the caption:

"TREBLE WINNERS! (3x cups)."

However, despite the magnitude of that accomplishment, the tweet sits on 140.2 thousand likes. This is 30 thousand less likes than Salah's post of himself in his kitchen.

Fans haven't let Manchester City off lightly, with one tweeting:

"This is just gold."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the rare feat for Liverpool fans over their Premier League rivals:

The Football Feel @TheFootballFeel Mo Salah standing in the kitchen got more likes than Man City celebrating their treble Mo Salah standing in the kitchen got more likes than Man City celebrating their treble 😂 https://t.co/pkp7YPS0Gk

Saudi Pro League keen on luring Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva to the Middle East

The Premier League duo could be in Saudi's sights.

The Saudi Pro League are just getting started in the summer transfer market. They have already lured two of Europe's best talents Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante to the Middle East. The French duo have joined champions Al Ittihad.

They aren't stopping there as Ruben Neves has also joined Al Hilal. Moves for Chelsea trio Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal), Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli), and Hakim Ziyech (Al Nassr) are also in the offing, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

However, the Saudis have also set their sights on Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. A former official of the Saudi Pro League has hinted that those two could be targets. Hafez Al-Medlej has told Koura (via AS):

“Let's hope that Bernardo Silva, from Manchester City, arrives. We must also start working on the signing of Mohamed Salah since he is overwhelmingly popular in the Arab world and in Europe."

Silva's future at City is uncertain amid interest from Saudi and European heavyweights Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. The Portuguese international has two years left on his contract.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah only signed a new deal with the Reds last July, keeping him with the Anfield outfit until 2025. However, the Saudi Pro League is continuing its pursuit of European household names and those two are seemingly in sight.

