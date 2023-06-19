PSG and Barcelona target receives lucrative offer to move to Saudi Arabia: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona target Bernardo Silva has reportedly received a lucrative offer to move to Saudi Arabia. As reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Manchester City midfielder has been the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League.

According to Ornstein, it is not clear whether a formal offer has already been made, but Silva's agent, Jorge Mendes, has been in talks regarding a move to Saudi Arabia. It has been claimed that financial numbers have been discussed with the super agent.

Ornstein has also insisted that the Manchester City star is likely to snub the chance of moving to the Middle East but is still considering the possibility. However, the Portugal international is more keen on staying in Europe amid interest from PSG and Barcelona.

According to Ornstein, Saudi Arabia is pushing for more and more ambitious signings. The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Sport announced in June that the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will take control of four teams in the Saudi Pro League, namely Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, Al Hilal, and Al Nassr.

Bernardo Silva had a huge role to play in Manchester City's historic treble-winning season this time out. The 28-year-old played a total of 55 games across competitions, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists in the process.

However, the versatile midfielder's future remains pretty much up in the air, with the Portuguese star having attracted interest from PSG and Barcelona. Silva is contracted at the Etihad until 2025 but has been linked with an exit for a couple of years now.

The Saudi Pro League, on the other hand, continues to attract star players since the blockbuster signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by Al Nassr in January. Al Hilal have agreed a £47 million fee with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the signing of Ronaldo's compatriot Ruben Neves.

Al Ittihad signed Karim Benzema earlier this month, while Al Nassr are in talks to sign Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho as well as Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech.

Barcelona star dismisses PSG rumors

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has rubbished claims linking him to a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain. Dembele has been rumored to join the Ligue 1 champions next summer on a free transfer with his current deal at Camp Nou expiring.

Dembele, however, has denied such speculations. He told Marca:

“I don't know why there’s been so much talk about PSG but trust me, there was and is nothing with PSG."

Dembele has been susceptible to injuries during the course of his Barcelona career and the last season was no exception as he missed 17 games. He made 35 appearances across competitions, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists.

