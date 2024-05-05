"This guy is built differently" - Pundit hails Erling Haaland after his performance in Manchester City's 5-1 win over Wolves

Former Liverpool midfielder turned television pundit Jamie Redknapp has heaped praise on Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland following his four-goal haul against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Sky Blues kept the pressure on their title rivals with a 5-1 win against the Midlands side with Haaland playing a pivotal role.

Haaland scored his third hat-trick of the season in the first half converting two spot-kicks in the process. The Norwegian scored his fourth in the second half after Hee-chan pulled one back for the visitors before Julian Alvarez killer the game off with a fifth.

Following the game, Jamie Redknapp lavished praise on the Manchester City superstar for his attitude on the pitch and how he always wants to score goals. He also highlighted Haaland's mentality as the Norwegian seemed far from happy when Pep Guardiola took him off for Julian Alvarez in the 82nd minute.

Redknapp said, as quoted by Goal:

"We all want so much from a forward, from a player. Sometimes we talk about the little finesse and touches he maybe doesn't do as well. But what he is is an animal in front of goal. The mentality he has. He scored four goals and you could see he was furious that he'd come off, he was fuming!"

The pundit added:

"He wanted to score more goals. A lot of players that I'd play with that were goal scorers would have taken four goals, a standing ovation, take it easy for the game at Fulham next week. This guy is built differently. He's a phenomenon. To have him in our league, I just love watching him."

Redknapp concluded:

"All the goals that he scores, he wants more. He knew there was going to be another chance. The one that (Julian) Alvarez scored would have been perfect for him and he knew that. He wants to destroy teams. The guy is just built completely different."

Erling Haaland has struggled with injuries this season having missed 14 games across competitions. However, he has still been a force to reckon with having scored 36 goals in 41 games across competitions.

Erling Haaland sends strong message to title rivals after Manchester City's 5-1 demolition of Wolves

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has sent a strong message to title rivals after Manchester City annihilated Wolverhampton Wanderers with a 5-1 scoreline. The 23-year-old scored four goals as the Cityzens thrashed Gary O'Neil's side at the Etihad.

Following the game, Haaland insisted that the Cityzens are determined to give their everything to clinch their fourth title in a row. He said:

“It was a great game. It was important win, obviously, and fantastic to score four goals. It was a difficult game. They can play football so it was not easy but we were solid and we’re on a mission. Now focus on the next one. I’m confident but we have to keep going, we have to push and focus.”

Haaland has been a lethal goalscoer for Pep Guardiola's side since his reported £51.2 million switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. The striker has scored 88 goals and produced 15 assists in 94 appearances for Manchester City till date.