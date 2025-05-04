"This is the guy I fell in love with", "Looks like his old self again" - Fans hail Chelsea star after 3-1 win over Liverpool

Chelsea fans were left excited with the performance of star forward Cole Palmer in their impressive 3-1 win over Premier League champions Liverpool. The England international had a hand in all three goals as the Blues claimed a first win over the Reds at Stamford Bridge in seven years.

Palmer has struggled since the turn of the year, failing to score for the Blues since January amid a significant dip in form. The 22-year-old was backed by coach Enzo Maresca throughout his slump, and kept his place in the starting XI for the visit of Arne Slot's side.

For the first time in a while, Cole Palmer showed sustained glimpses of his quality throughout the game, hitting the post after a solo effort in the second half. The former Manchester City man ended his 18-game drought with a goal from the penalty spot with virtually the last kick of the game.

Chelsea benefitted from a vintage Palmer performance, and their fans were rightfully pleased with his display. A number of them went on X to praise the young forward after his quality showing. A fan pointed out that this was the player they fell in love with.

"This is the palmer I fell in love with", they posted.

Another fan listed out the positives from the win over the Reds, particularly Palmer's display.

"3 points, Palmer masterclass and goal to regain confidence, can’t ask for much moreeee", they wrote.

Another fan shared that the forward looked like his old self in the game.

"Cole Palmer today has been fantastic. Looks like his old self again", they posted.

A fan declared that the Englishman is back.

"Ice cold palmer is back 👏🏻", they wrote.

Another fan pointed out that Palmer is back to his best.

"Palmer is back I was saying it", they posted.

Cole Palmer was named Man of the Match as he took his league tally for Chelsea this season to 15 goals. The England international created four chances and attempted five shots, two of which were on target. He made three interceptions and seven recoveries, and won five of seven ground duels.

Chelsea spoil Liverpool party with win at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea spoiled the party for champions Liverpool by claiming a 3-1 win over the Reds at Stamford Bridge in their first game since being crowned. The Blues followed up a guard of honour for the champions with their fourth successive win and their seventh in eight league games at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca's side needed just three minutes to open the scoring as Pedro Neto set up Enzo Fernandez to fire a composed finish past Alisson in the Liverpool goal. The Blues remained the better side for much longer and deservedly doubled their advantage in the 56th minute when Virgil van Dijk fired the ball against Jarell Quansah for an own goal.

Van Dijk pulled one back for his side with a header from an Alexis Mac Allister corner in the 85th minute. Chelsea had the final laugh in the game as Moises Caicedo won a penalty in added time, allowing Cole Palmer score their third of the game.

Chelsea had just 35% of the ball but registered seven attempts on target, generating an expected goals (xG) value of 2.91. Liverpool dominated the ball but managed only two shots on target, generating an xG value of 1.17 against a determined Blues side.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More