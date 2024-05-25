"This guy is the most influential man alive" - Fans react as WWE stars mimic Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siu' celebration in Smackdown show

Cristiano Ronaldo fans were delighted after WWE stars mimicked the Portuguese's iconic 'Siu' celebration on Smackdown recently. The gesture is widely regarded as the most iconic football celebration of all time.

Ronaldo first made the celebratory gesture in 2013 during the International Champions Cup final between Real Madrid and Chelsea, in which the Spanish giants bagged a 3-1 win.

The celebration has not been limited to just football and has been imitated by athletes and personalities from other sports, including tennis stars Nick Kyrgios and Ons Jabeur, cricketer Virat Kohli, NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, and many others.

Fans flooded social media with posts appreciating the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's influence around the world. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

"Ronaldo's SIUUU celebration in WWE Smackdown. This guy is the most influential man alive," a fan said.

"The GOAT influence is unreal," another opined.

"Influence d'or," another chimed in.

One fan wrote:

"Ronaldo is more than just footballing."

Another added:

"Greatest of all time."

One account posted:

"CRISTIANO RONALDO SIUUU IN WWE. THE INFLUENCE IS INSANE 🐐"

Another said:

"He is inspiring a whole generation of athletes across different sports."

One user wrote:

"most influential athlete of all time 🐐"

While another wrote:

"They know who the goat is."

Cristiano Ronaldo has netted 42 goals and provided 13 assists in 43 appearances for Al-Nassr across all competitions this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends touching message to Toni Kroos as Real Madrid midfielder announces retirement

On Tuesday, May 21, Toni Kroos announced his decision to retire after Euro 2024. The German midfielder signed for Real Madrid from Bayern Munich for €25 million in 2014 and has won 22 trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. This include four La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, four Supercopas de Espana, four UEFA Champions League titles, four UEFA Super Cups, and five FIFA Club World Cups.

Following his announcement, tributes started pouring in for the German midfielder. Among them was a touching message from Cristiano Ronaldo:

"(Thanks) for everything, Toni! What an honor to share the pitch with you. All the best for the future!"

When Toni Kroos arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo had already been there for five seasons. The two were teammates for four years until the Portuguese moved to Juventus in 2018. They played 170 games across competitions together, combining for 16 goals. During that period, Ronaldo and Kroos helped Real Madrid win 11 trophies, including three UEFA Champions League titles in a row.