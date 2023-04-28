"This guy has been a rocket since he was 17" - Emmanuel Petit chooses between PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has picked Kylian Mbappe over Erling Haaland in the raging debate between the two young superstars. The former French footballer believes the PSG star has been a 'rocket' since he was 17 and has broken every record in France.

Haaland vs Mbappe is slowly replacing the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate on social media as the two young attackers have been in top form lately. The two have been touted to win the Ballon d'Or in the future and are also targets for Real Madrid.

Speaking to Legal SportsBooks, Petit was asked to pick between the two young forwards. He wanted to pick both but went ahead with Mbappe after being forced to pick one. He said:

“Can I take both?! It’s very hard to say but because I’m French I’m going to say Kylian Mbappe. Also because this guy has been a rocket since he was 17 years old. He’s broken every single record in France. But if he wants to win the Champions League and become the best player in the world and win the Ballon d’Or, I think he has to leave PSG."

Mbappe led France to the World Cup final in December last year and has also been exceptional for PSG this term. Haaland, meanwhile, is firing on all cylinders for Manchester City, who are on their way to a historic treble.

Emmanuel Petit backed Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid

Emmanuel Petit believes Kylian Mbappe will still end up at Real Madrid as they need a forward. He does not think the contract u-turn last season, which saw the forward stay at PSG after teasing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, has closed the doors on a possible transfer.

He said:

"I think the door is still open for him at Real Madrid, maybe not as wide as it was two years ago. I think Florentino Perez said recently that if he wants to come to Madrid he is still welcome but he must think twice about his wages. He signed a three-year contract at PSG last time, but I think the last season of that is negotiable. So this coming season could be a turning point for him.”

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to sign Mbappe this summer but want him to hand in a transfer request at PSG. They are also keeping tabs on Haaland but will have to wait another season or two as he only joined Manchester City last summer.

