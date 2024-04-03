"This guy's hunger for goals never dims" - Piers Morgan hails Cristiano Ronaldo as he scores hat-trick in Al Nassr's 8-0 win over Abha

British broadcaster Piers Morgan was impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in the 8-0 win over Abha on Tuesday (April 2). The Al-Nassr forward was unstoppable and scored a hat-trick for a second straight league game.

Morgan took to social media and praised the Portuguese megastar for his form and motivation, even though he is 39 and has accomplished everything in his career.

"Back-to-back hat-tricks for Cristiano Ronaldo (+ 2 more assists tonight) - this guy's hunger for goals never dims. Astounding," Morgan wrote on X.

Cristiano Ronaldo has put on a couple of stellar performances since returning from the international break and has scored a hat-trick in straight games. His Al-Nassr side have won the last two games with an aggregate score of 13-1.

"The GOAT Cristiano doing yet more GOAT things tonight.. two brilliant free kick goals, this one vintage Ronaldo," Piers Morgan wrote in another post on X.

The former Champions League winner has scored 29 goals in 24 league games so far. Overall, he has 36 goals and 12 assists in 35 games across competitions.

Al-Nassr manager calls Cristiano Ronaldo a 'perfectionist', says he is a 'role model'

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro opened up about Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick against Abha. Castro had nothing but nice things to say about Ronaldo's work ethic and the way he has been playing at his age.

"He is 39 years old, and I am sure fans and everyone else knows just how dedicated he is. When he practices free-kicks, finishing or even when recovering, he always puts the maximum effort in. No matter what he does, it is always to his full capacity. He is a role model to every player," Castro said, via Arab News.

"He is always consistent whether the team is going through difficult times or good times. He shows character regardless of the circumstances. It’s amazing. However, I don’t want to forget the other players — Ronaldo is part of the team and what he does is somehow a reflection of the collective effort of the whole group."

Ronaldo is the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League but his numbers have not been enough for Al-Nassr, who are second in the standings with 62 points and trailing league leaders Al-Hilal by 12 points.

