“This guy’s shot, it’s crazy” – Ryan Gravenberch names Liverpool star who surprised him most in training

Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has heaped praise on his Liverpool teammate Dominik Szoboszlai for the Hungarian's shooting accuracy and performance during the training.

Gravenberch was signed by Liverpool from Bayern Munich in September for a transfer fee of €40 million ($43.4m). Szoboszlai was also a part of Jurgen Klopp's midfield rebuild as he completed his signing for a transfer fee of €70 million.

Addressing the 22-year-old's dedication during training sessions of the Reds, Ryan Gravenberch stated that he was surprised by Dominik Szoboszlai's performance during practice. The Dutch midfielder told Sky Sports:

"I think it was Dom Szoboszlai, because this guy’s shot … it’s crazy. His shot also in training. Sometimes we shoot after the training and it’s like one, two, three, all go in and like crazy things."

Liverpool were busy during the summer transfer window as they completed the signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai. This was all part of their complete midfield rebuild.

The Hungarian midfielder has become an instant hit at Anfield and has started 11 games for the Reds, also scoring two goals. During the international break, Szoboszlai's Hungary will face Serbia in their UEFA Euro qualifier on October 15 (Sunday).

Ryan Gravenberch reveals how Virgil van Dijk persuaded him to join Liverpool

Bayern Munich signed Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax in June last year for an initial fee of €18.5m. The 21-year-old made a total of 34 appearances for the German Champions and recorded only two goal contributions during his time at Allianz Arena.

After spending only a year in Germany, the former Ajax midfielder signed for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool earlier this summer. Addressing his decision to join the Merseyside club, Gravenberch revealed that Virgil van Dijk played a major role in persuading him to leave Bayern. He said (via Sky Sports):

"I spoke a little bit with Virg and he said, 'Liverpool are a top club. You’re going to play for sure'. He said things to me and also that gave me a good feeling to come here.

"I spoke with the coach and he gave me a good feeling. He said to me, 'I want you'. And he gave me his plans, he explained everything and he gave me such a good feeling that my decision was a fast one."

The 21-year-old also talked about how Jurgen Klopp helped him make a quick decision to join the Reds. Gravenberch has made a total of seven appearances for the Anfield outfit and he already has three goal contributions for the Reds.