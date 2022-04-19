"This guy talks a lot" - Jose Enrique slams Chelsea superstar ahead of FA Cup final showdown against Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has claimed that Chelsea superstar Mason Mount 'talks a lot' ahead of the Reds' FA Cup final clash with the Blues.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have made it to the final of the FA Cup this season. The Reds beat Manchester City 3-2 in their semi-final, while Thomas Tuchel's side earned a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

The Premier League duo are now set to lock horns at Wembley on May 14th. It is worth noting that the two sides met in the EFL Cup final in February, with Jurgen Klopp's side emerging victorious.

With less than a month to go for the FA Cup final, Chelsea superstar Mount has set his eyes on exacting revenge against the Anfield outfit. Having lost five major games at Wembley previously, the England international is also determined to set that record straight against Liverpool.

Enrique, though, has not been impressed with Mount's comments ahead of the FA Cup final. The former Reds left-back pointed out how the midfielder recently ignited a feud with Real Madrid star Toni Kroos before sending him a warning ahead of the clash at Wembley. He wrote on Twitter:

"This guy [Mount] talks a lot. He did it to Toni Kroos as well. Let's see what happens in the final. At the moment you [have] already lost one against us this season. Come on Reds!"

Apart from this year's EFL Cup final, Mount has also lost two FA Cup finals with Chelsea at Wembley. The 23-year-old suffered a major heartbreak at the stadium last year when England lost to Italy on penalties in the European Championship finals.

Mount's fifth Wembley setback was in 2019 when he was on loan at Derby County. The Rams, who were managed by Frank Lampard at the time, lost to Aston Villa in the Championship play-off finals, thus missing out on Premier League promotion.

What has Chelsea's Mount said ahead of FA Cup final clash with Liverpool

Mount is determined to help the Stamford Bridge outfit beat Klopp and Co in the FA Cup final next month. The Englishman feels it is high time he broke his Wembley curse. He was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail:

"It’s definitely time for us to win a final at Wembley. It’s five finals I’ve lost. Now it’s time to get our payback [against Liverpool]."

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport "It’s definitely time for us to win a final at Wembley. For myself, it’s been five finals I’ve lost so now we have to put the pressure on ourselves to step up."



Mount has been in fine form for the Blues this season. He has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists from 46 appearances across all competitions so far.

