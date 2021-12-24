“This guy was world-class” – Chelsea legend Frank Lampard names former Manchester City star among his 5 greatest teammates

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has picked former Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero in the list of his five greatest teammates from his illustrious career.

Labeling Aguero "world class," the former Chelsea player and manager has stated that the Argentine used to carry his goalscoring prowess from training into the match. The 43-year-old has also spoken highly of Aguero's record at Manchester City.

Speaking to Planet Football (via Sport Bible), Lampard said:

"I was not at Man City for long, but straight away you could see that this guy [Aguero] was world-class. The goals he scored on the training pitch every day were frightening and he took that on to the field. You only need to look at his record since he came to City to appreciate what a class act he is and he was great to play with."

Frank Lampard spent just one season (2014-15) with Manchester City after leaving Chelsea. The former England international made 38 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring eight times, including a goal against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium. Following his spell in Manchester, Lampard joined New York City FC in the MLS where he spent two years before retiring from the game.

Sergio Aguero was the only Manchester City player Frank Lampard chose in his list of five greatest teammates, with the rest being all Chelsea players. Four other teammates Lampard picked included Gianfranco Zola, Eden Hazard, John Terry and Didier Drogba.

Sergio Aguero left Manchester City earlier in the summer to join Barcelona on a free transfer. However, the Argentine forward could only play five times before he was forced to retire from the sport after suffering from cardiac arrhythmia.

The 33-year-old forward had a successful stint with Manchester City, winning five Premier League titles for the club. The Argentine has scored 260 goals in 390 appearances for the Cityzens across all competitions, becoming their record goalscorer in the process.

Chelsea currently trail Manchester City by six points in the Premier League

Despite a promising start to the 2021-22 season, Chelsea have fallen behind in the title race. As things stand, the Blues are six points behind Manchester City and three behind second-placed Liverpool.

However, it is worth noting that Chelsea will play both of their title rivals in January. Chelsea face Liverpool on January 2 before traveling to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City on January 15.

