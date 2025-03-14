“This hasn’t happened in three years” - Carlo Ancelotti gives honest verdict on Real Madrid’s season following UCL victory over Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti addressed the media ahead of his club's La Liga game against Villarreal on Saturday, March 15. Los Blancos, on Wednesday, March 12, qualified for the quarterfinal stage of the UEFA Champions League by beating cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 phase.

Ad

Real Madrid won the first leg of that encounter by a 2-1 scoreline but were soundly beaten by their foes 0-1 in the second leg. The game went to penalties, in which Madrid triumphed over Atletico and booked their berth for the next round of the competition. Now, they will hope to go back to La Liga for the time being.

Real Madrid are ranked second in the league table currently with 57 points, the same as leaders Barcelona, who have edged ahead because of their better goal difference. They are also alive in the Copa del Rey, in which they are expected to play the semifinal against Real Sociedad in April.

Ad

Trending

“Despite the difficulties, we have reached March alive in all competitions. And this hasn’t happened in the last three years," said Ancelotti via Madrid Universal.

"In the first one we were knocked out by Athletic in January, in the second one we were far away in La Liga… now, for the first time, we are alive in everything in March. We are doing well. And we can do better, but we’re doing well,” he added.

Ad

"It’s been a stressful season because of the calendar" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

The Italian tactician, who is one of the most astute managers in international football, and also one of the most successful, lamented the lack of rest days in the current calendar. He mentioned that this was adding to the stress level in his team.

Ad

Ancelotti, who has won two La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid, spoke about how challenging it has been preparing for games every two or three days. However, he observed that there is no solution to this issue.

“It’s been a stressful season, but because of the calendar. Since January we haven’t stopped for a moment, playing every three days… tomorrow could be the 21st-22nd game," said Ancelotti via Madrid Universal.

Ad

“It’s too much. Even for me, who doesn’t play. Because preparing for a match every three days… the players don’t have time to recover. But what can be done? The only possible thing to do is to stop. But it can’t be done,” he elaborated.

Carlo Ancelotti has also won two Champions League titles with AC Milan while picking up the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League with Chelsea on one occasion, respectively, in the past.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback