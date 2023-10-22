"This hasn’t helped him, this situation" - Jamie Redknapp urges Arsenal star to stay and fight for his place under Mikel Arteta

Jamie Redknapp has urged goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to fight for his place at Arsenal following David Raya's poor display in the 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea on Saturday (October 21).

Many reckon the Spain international was at fault for the Blues' second goal after Cole Palmer's opener in the 15th minute from the spot. Mykhailo Mudryk's attempted cross in the 48th minute ended up in the back of the net after Raya was caught standing off his line.

Despite going two goals down, the Gunners completed an impressive comeback, scoring through Declan Rice (77') and Leandro Trossard (84').

Earlier, Raya nearly gifted Chelsea a third as his misplaced pass into midfield was pounced on by Palmer in the 57th minute.

Speaking about the Brentford loanee's performance, Redknapp told Sky Sports (via TBR):

"A lot’s going to be said about Aaron Ramsdale now. But I actually think, forget Ramsdale for a second, what’s actually happened with this has made [Raya] look worse. He looks like a bag of nerves right now."

"David Raya is really struggling with the pressure and scrutiny that he’s under. He’s giving the ball away. He’s looking like he’s always going to concede goals. This hasn’t helped him, this situation. People said he should leave, Aaron Ramsdale. I disagree, I think he should hang in there."

Raya has been previously called out for his poor displays against Manchester City and RC Lens. However, he continues to be preferred ahead of Ramsdale between the sticks at the Emirates.

The Englishman has had four Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season. In comparison, Raya has started five league games, five overall, since first appearing in the 1-0 win over Everton (September 17).

Who do Arsenal play next?

UEFA Champions League banner (via Getty Images)

The Gunners will next be in UEFA Champions League action against Sevilla on Tuesday (October 24). The north Londoners are second in Group B after losing 2-1 at Lens on matchday two earlier this month.

They have three points from two games, one behind leaders Lens. The Gunners face another stern away test at Sevilla next.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, Arsenal host Sheffield United on Sunday (October 28). Mikel Arteta's men are second in the league, behind leaders Manchester City (21) on goal difference after nine points.