“This is a huge club” - Mykhaylo Mudryk breaks silence after joining Chelsea in record-breaking €100m deal

New Chelsea signing Mykhaylo Mudryk has broken his silence following a record-breaking €100 million move from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk. Pictures of the winger at Stamford Bridge have spread across the internet as the Blues unveiled him to their fans during their game against Crystal Palace on January 15.

Mudryk stated his first words following the move, signaling his intent to get started with the Blues (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea. This is a huge club, Premier League is fantastic league and it’s a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my team-mates and I’m looking forward to working under Graham Potter.”

Chelsea took to Twitter to announce Mudryk, sharing a 48-second video of the Ukrainian winger's unveiling at the Bridge. They also encouraged their fans to follow him on social media.

The 22-year-old Ukraine international had been linked with a move to Arsenal but it is their London rivals who have secured the deal. It is reported that the Blues have reached an agreement with Shakhtar for a €100 million transfer fee and Mudryk will sign a seven-year contract with the club.

While Arsenal made multiple bids, they were unable to match Chelsea's offer.

Mudryk is the Blues' fifth acquisition in the winter transfer window. The team have already secured David Datro Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, and Andrey Santos, as well as a loan for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

These new players will increase competition within the squad and provide a boost as the Blues aim for improved performances all around.

Chelsea pay tribute to Gianluca Vialli

Ahead of their clash against Crystal Palace, the Blues paid tribute to the late Italian, Gianluca Vialli, who left a lasting legacy at the club from 1996 to 1999. The legend passed on due to cancer earlier in the month.

A tribute was held outside Stamford Bridge, and a tifo was produced to honor him before the match against Crystal Palace. The current Blues squad also wore 'Vialli 9' shirts on the pitch. Former teammates including John Terry, Chris Sutton, Graeme Le Saux, Mario Melchiot, and Jody Morris were present at Stamford Bridge to pay their respects.

Vialli was a highly respected and accomplished striker in Italy and joined the Blues in 1996 as a veteran player. He had previously set a world record transfer fee when he signed for Juventus in 1992.

He served as player manager from 1998 and left in 2000, having led the team to win multiple trophies, including two FA Cups.

