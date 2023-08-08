“This huge ego was her downfall”, “She is disgusting” – Fans slam arrogant Megan Rapinoe as video of her reaction to young fan resurfaces

United States Women's National Team (USWNT) superstar Megan Rapinoe continues to be a major talking point after the Stars and Stripes bowed out of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The USWNT, who were determined to win the tournament for the third time in a row, faced Sweden in the Round of 16 on Sunday (August 6). The game went into penalties after they played out a goalless draw in regulation time. Sweden eventually won 5-4 after Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelley O'Hara missed their spot-kicks.

Rapinoe, 38, has particularly been at the receiving end of severe criticism after the team's World Cup exit. Fans on social media showed the veteran no mercy for seemingly laughing after missing a decisive penalty in the shootout against Sweden.

Fans are now picking on a video of Rapinoe signing a ball for a young fan at an event that has reemerged online. In the said clip, the USWNT superstar can be seen being approached for an autograph by a boy, who she seemingly fails to acknowledge. Watch the video here:

This is Megan Rapinoe in a nut shell… Imagine being such an arrogant Narcissist that you don’t even look at a young fan and acknowledge them when signing a ball.This is Megan Rapinoe in a nut shell… pic.twitter.com/GKf6QFhDTO

Many believe Rapinoe's reaction towards the young fan is a sign of her arrogance and ego. Fans have, therefore, ripped into the two-time Women's World Cup winner, with one tweeting:

"Megan Rapinoe saw herself as the greatest of all time. This huge ego was her downfall."

Megan Rapinoe has decided to retire from football this year

Megan Rapinoe announced earlier this year that she has decided to retire from international football. The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand was, therefore, her last major tournament for the USWNT. She hoped to sign off with another World Cup to his name but it did not go to plan.

It is worth noting that the attacker continues to ply her trade for Seattle-based OL Reign at club level. However, she is expected to hang up her boots at the end of the 2023 National Women's Soccer League season. The top division of women's league football in the United States runs until November.

There were claims that Rapinoe has been released by the US Olympic Team after USWNT's World Cup exit at the weekend. However, those rumors are wide of the mark. She is, nevertheless, not expected to feature for the country at next year's Olympics in Paris as things stand.