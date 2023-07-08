“This is an insult”, “Why doesn’t he just leave?” – Kylian Mbappe reportedly frustrates 6 PSG stars and Nasser Al-Khelaifi after latest interview

Six Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi have reportedly been frustrated by Kylian Mbappe's latest interview. Mbappe recently sat down for a chat with French outlet L'Equipe.

The player's future at the Parisians has been up in the air for a while. Amidst the report, Mbappe was asked to address the situation. He gave a cryptic response.

However, the interview has reportedly not gone down well with the PSG dressing room. According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, a section of the Ligue 1 giants' dressing room has been left frustrated. One player reportedly messaged Al-Khelaifi, telling him:

"This is an insult to the club."

Al-Khelaifi reportedly thinks (via RMC Sport):

"If this is what he thinks, why doesn't he just leave now?"

Kylian Mbappe told L'Equipe about his future in his latest interview (via GOAL):

"Reasons to believe it (that he could leave)? I'm a competitor, when I play, it's to win.

"And no matter who I play with, no matter what shirt I wear, no matter where I play, no matter the year, I'm never satisfied. I just want to win. I'll never be satisfied. I want to win the Champions League."

He was also asked about why the Parisians have been unable to win the UEFA Champions League. Despite dominating domestic football and Ligue 1, the French giants haven't been able to make a mark in the UCL. Speaking on the same, Mbappe said:

"I don't know what PSG are missing to win the Champions League; it's not a question for me. You have to talk to the people who make the team, who organise the squad, who build this club. I just try to do my job as well as possible.

"I was the best player, top scorer for the fifth year in a row in Ligue 1. Sometimes in football you face what is called a glass ceiling. That's why it's not a big question for me; it's for those at the top".

A glance at Kylian Mbappe's PSG career

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017, the same season Neymar joined from Barcelona for a world record fee of €222 million. Mbappe has since been the club's leading attacker.

Mbappe has been in phenomenal form in the last few years. He's also PSG's leading goalscorer of all time. Mbappe has scored 212 goals for the Ligue 1 giants across competitions.

However, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's time in the French capital looks set to come to an end soon. Kylian Mbappe, in all likelihood, will join Real Madrid for the next chapter in his career.

